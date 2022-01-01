Go
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

Popular Items

Steak Burrito Bowl$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Fire Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans,
and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Stelote$13.79
A Carbón Specialty. Premium Fire Grilled
Steak with our signature elote, onions
and cilantro
Chicken Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Elote
Steak Burrito$11.49
Premium Fire Grilled Steak with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
Chicken Taco$3.49
Tequila-Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
Steak Taco$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Chips and Guacamole$8.79
Mother Clucker$12.29
Chicken, Chicken and More Clucking Chicken! One pound of Tequila Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast mixed with creamy tequila lime sauce, onions and cilantro
Location

300 W 26th St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 2:00 am
