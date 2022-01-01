Go
Toast

Carmo Restaurant & Bar

Come in and enjoy!From Southeast Asia to West Africa, the Caribbean, South America & beyond, experience the world's tropical foodways infused with flavorful local ingredients.

527 Julia Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ceviche$15.00
Choose your preference for Peruvian, Cuban, Panamanian or Vietnamese Ceviche. Gluten Free without bread.
Daily Curry$16.00
Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)
Daily Curry$16.00
Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)
Rico$17.00
Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)
Broken Noodle Salad$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)
Farmers Market Salad$11.00
Mixed local organic greens with seasonal ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado Vinaigrette choices: balsamic, dijon or mango. EatFit NOLA Certified with balsamic or mango. (v, veg, GF)
Esmeralda Salad$7.00
Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)
Broken Noodle Salad$9.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)
Gulf Tuna Salad$14.00
Smoked Gulf tuna, tossed in a light dressing served on organic mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber. (GF, no bread)
Esmeralda Salad
Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)
See full menu

Location

527 Julia Street

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston