Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Come in and Enjoy
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1020 E Main st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1020 E Main st
Purcellville VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bia Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Purcellville
We are a specialty coffee roastery and cafe serving 100% gluten free food!
900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Adroit Theory Brewing Company
Adroit Theory Brewing Company is located in Purcellville, Virginia. We make esoteric + style challenging beers with an emphasis on Hazy IPAs, Fruited Sours, Pastry Stouts, and Barrel Aging projects.