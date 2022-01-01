Go
Casa Colombia Restaurant

We are the most authentic South American cuisine in Austin with a focus on Colombian culture. Come in and dine with us and experience a whole different culture right here in your own city.

2409 East 7th Street

Popular Items

Empanada$2.99
Fried corn meal patty stuffed with beef and potatoes / or chicken
Aborrajado$7.99
Sweet plantains stuffed with mozarella cheese
Bandeja Paisa Tipica Antioquena$20.50
Authentic dish from the mountains of Colombia; Tender beef sirloin, fried pork rind, & an egg over a bed of white rice, sweet plantains, homestyle red beans, a slice of avocado and a corn meal patty. (adds Chorizo & Green plantains)
Arepa$2.50
Enriched corn meal patty.
Sopa de Patacones$5.50
Plaintain Soup with Beef
Bandeja Paisa$19.25
Authentic dish from the mountains of Colombia; Tender beef sirloin, fried pork rind, & an egg over a bed of white rice, sweet plantains, homestyle red beans, a slice of avocado and a corn meal patty.
Arroz con Pollo$12.50
Chicken rice casserole mixed with carrots, peas & green beans; served with sweet plantains on a bed of lettuce
Sopa de Ajiaco$5.50
Three potato cream and chicken soup
Ropa Vieja$13.99
Cuban-style dish; shredded beef mixed with olives, capers and a red wine sauce; served with white rice, salad, & sweet plantains
Patacones Rellenos$7.00
Fried corn meal patty stuffed with beef and potatoes / or chicken
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
