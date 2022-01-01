- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Lima Criolla
Lima Criolla
369 Reviews
$$
6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd #1550
Austin, TX 78752
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Glass Homemade Juices
Jar Homemade Juices
Fountain Drinks
Plastic Bottled Drinks
Coca Kola PB
Coca Kola Diet PB
Coca Kola Zero PB
Inca Kola 20oz PB
Inca Kola 2 Liters PB
Kola Inglesia 2 liters PB
Sprite PB
Fanta PB
Dr pepper PB
Minute Maid Lemonade PB
Iced Tea Sweetened PB
Iced Tea Unsweetened PB
Iced Tea Lemon PB
Iced Tea Green teas PB
Powerade PB
Apple Juice PB
Orange Juice PB
Cranberry Juice PB
Water Small PB
Water Medium PB
Can Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Starters
Causa Limeña
Mashed potato salad filled with shredded chicken or vegetables.
Causa Acevichada
Causa topped with Ceviche
Anticuchos
Grilled beef heart chunks served in a kebab style. Served with Peruvian white corn and potatoes.
Papa a la Huancaina
Grilled beef heart chunks served in a kebab style. Served with Peruvian white corn and potatoes.
Yuca a la Huancaina
Boiled potato covered with a creamy cheese and yellow peppers sauce.
Papa Rellena
Deep fried mashed potato stuffed with steak cuts.
Salchipapas
Sliced and fried hot dogs served with french fries.
Nuggetpapas
Sliced and fried chiken nuggets served with french fries.
Tamal
Choppped chicken or pork wrapped in a corn dough.
Empanada
Your choice of baked dough filled with steak, chicken, or spinach and cheese.
Ocopa
Boiled potato covered with a cheese creamy sauce made of huacatay and peanuts. Served with olettuce, hard egg, and olives.
Rocoto Relleno
Sandwiches
Pan con Chicharron
Braised pork with fried sweet potatoes slices sandwich, accompanied by an onion salad.
Pan con Pollo Salad
Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce
Pan con Pollo Brasa
Pollo a la Brasa Sandwich
Pan con Asado
Roast beef marinated in Panca pepper and vinegar sandwich.
Pan con Lomito
Sauteed sirloin steak cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes sandwich
Triple-Pollo Salad, Palta, Tomate
Three layers sandwich with chicken, avocados and tomatoes
Triple-Huevo, Palta, Tomate
Three layers sandwich with diced bolied eggs, avocados and tomatoes
Pan con Jamon Ingles
Peruvian Style Homemade Ham.
Ceviches and Mariscos
Ceviche Limeno
Fish marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice and aji. Sprinkled with herbs and served witih sweet potatoes and corn over a bed of lettuce and onions. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).
Ceviche Mixto
Seafood and fish marinated in feshly squeezed lime juice and aji. Spinkled with herbs and served with sweet potatoes and corn over a bed of lettuce and onions. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).
Ceviche Carretillero
Ceviche with breaded seafood.
Tiradito
Traditional Japanese-Peruvian costal dish. Fish cut into fine pieces and marinated in Peruvian spices. Aji amarillo(yellow pepper) & citrus. Accompanied with choclo(Peruvian corn). Options of sea bass or red snapper (+$5).
Leche de Tigre
Peruvian style Ceviche lime juice with breaded seafood.
Jalea
Breaded fish, calamari, and shrimps served over a bed of fried yuca with onion salad and nuggets of toasted corn. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).
Choritos a la Chalaca
Mussles on the half shell served with creole salad.
Chicharron de Calamares
Breaded calamaris
Chicharron de Pescado
Breaded fish pieces served with seafood
Chicharron Mariscos Mixto
Breaded fish pieces and sea food.
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian version of the paella.
Pulpo al Olivo
Octopus covered with an olive creamy sauce served with avocados and crackers.
Pulpo Anticuchado
Grilled octopus in a panca pepper marinate.
Pescado a lo Macho
Breaded fish served with an exquisite Peruvian aji panca and mirasol sauce.
Escabeche de Pescado
Breaded fish and onions marinated in a vinegar and Peruvian peppers sauce. Served with rice.
Vegetarian and Vegan
Vegetarian Platter
Quinoa salad with carrots, peas and avocado, plantains, fried yucca, Peruvian white corn, sweet potato, criolla salad, huancaina sauce, and toasted corn.
Leafy Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and peppers.
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado.
Vegetarian Saltado
Sauteed vegetables cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes accompanied with french fries and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
Chaufa Vegetariano
Peruvian Style fried rice with vegetables.
Tallarin Saltado Vegetarian
Noodles in a Lima-Style sauteed. Made with vegetables and mushrooms. Served with onions and tomatoes. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
Soups
Chupe de la Limena
Seafood milky chowder soup.
Chupe de Camarones
Shrimp milky chowder soup.
Parihuela
Hearty and spicy seafood soup.
Caldo de Gallina
Hen broth with spaghetti noodles and hard-boiled egg slices.
Sopa de Pollo
The classic homemade chicken and noodle soup.
Aguadito
Chicken soup with rice and cilantro.
Sancochado de Res
Parboiled beef chunks with vegetables.
Sopa a la Minuta
Ground beef soup with Angel Hair noodles.
Sopa de Vegetales
Vegetable soup.
Beef
Lomo Saltado
Sauteed sirloin steak cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes accompanied with french fries and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
Frijol con Seco
Beef cooked with Chicha de Jora and cilantro. Served with Canario beans and rice.
Bisteck a lo Pobre
Sirloin steak served with plantinas, a fried egg, fench fries, and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).
Churrasco
Flank steak on the girll served with rice and french fries
Pure con Asado
Roast beef marinated in Panca pepper and vinegar. Served with mashed potatoes and garlic rice.
Cau-cau
Beef tripe stew seasoned with yellow pepper. Served with potatoes and rice.
Mondonguito al Italiano
A stew homemade with tripe served over french fries and garlic rice. Highly recommended to pour parmesan cheese on top.
Arroz Tapado
Chicken
Aji Gallina Limeno
Shredded chicken breast in a Parmesan cheese, pecan, and yellow pepper sauce. Served with potatoes, an olive, a slice of a hard-boiled egg, and rice.
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken and rice plate made in a cilantro and red peppers sauce.
Escabeche de Pollo
Chicken and onions marinated in a vinegar and Peruvian peppers sauce. Served with rice.
Estofado de Pollo
Chicken stew with peas and carrots. Served with potatoes and rice.
Pollo a La Brasa
Peruvian famous charcoal rotisserie chicken. Served with french fries and saled
Pork
Adobo Limeno
Citrus-marinated pork and sliced weet potato in a delicate stew. Served with steamed garlic rice.
Chicharron Criollo
Braised pork with Criolle sauce and potatoes.
Carapulcra
Braised pork ina sauce thickened with Andean dried potatoes, Panca peppers and peanuts. Served with steamed garlic rice.
Chuletas de Puerco
Pork chops with mashed potatoes, creole salad and steamed garlic rice.
Costillas de Puerco
Pork ribs marinated in Peruvian flavors.
Pastas and Rice Plates
Tallarines a la Huancaina
Noodles in Huancaina sauce topped with Lomo or Chicken Saltado. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).
Arroz Chaufa Limeno
Best-selling Peruvian Style fried rice with chicken, porp, and shrimp.
Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos
Peruvian style fried rice served with seafood.
Tallarin Saltado Limeno
Noodles in a Lima-Style sauteed. Made with steak, or chicken. Served with onions and tomatoes. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
Tallarines Verdes
Noodles in a Lima-Style pesto sauce made from basil, served with steak or chicken. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).
Tallarines Rojos
Noodles in Marinara sauce served with a pieve of chicken.
Tacu-tacu Limeno
Afro-Peruvian rice and beans pancake. Topped off with your choice of sauteed steak, chicken, pork.
Tacu-tacu Mariscos
Afro-Peruvian rice and beans pancake. Topped off with seafood.
Desserts
Suspiro de la Limeno
Manjarblance and Merengue pudding.
Picarones
Pumpkin and sweet potato fritters poured with homemade honey.
Cream Volteada
Peruvian-style cream caramel.
Alfajores
Homemade cookies with "dulce de leche."
Mazamorra Morada
Purple-corn pudding with pineapples and prunes.
Arroz con Leche
Rice pudding with raisins.
Combinado
A cup that contains half mazamorra morada and half arroz con leche.
Helado de Lucuma
Best seller flavor in Peru! A unique ice cream made from Lucuma ( a delicious peruvian fruit).
Torta de Chocolate
Tradiational grandma recipe made from scratch.
Torta de Maracuya
A delicious chocolate cake with passion fruit mousse.
Torta de Lucuma
A delicious vanilla cake with lucuma.
Torta Helada
Three layers vanilla cake with jello and peaches.
Budin
Bread pudding with rasins and caramel on top.
Pionono
Delicate roll cake filled with dulce de leche.
Turron de Dona Pepa
Sides
Kids Plate Chicken
Half plate with chicken.
Kids Plate Beef
Half plate with beef.
Side Choclo
Side Bread
Side Tortilla
Side Yucca
Side Chips
Extra Rocoto Sauce
Extra Camarones
Side Garlic Rice
Side Cilantro Rice
Side French Fries
Side Plantains
Side Beans
Side Onion Salad
Side Avocado
Side Cancha
Side Camarones
Side de Vegetales
BTL Wine-Intipalka
GLS Wine-Intipalka
Pisco
Rum
Jack Daniel
Chivas Regal
Tequila
Vodka
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd #1550, Austin, TX 78752
Photos coming soon!