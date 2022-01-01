Cash's Diner
Open today 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM
664 Reviews
$
420 N Lobdell Hwy
Port Allen, LA 70767
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
420 N Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen LA 70767
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Poboy House
The Poboy House brings new and innovative dishes to West Baton Rouge! Come try some of our amazing Poboys & Salads! We have an assortment of fresh desserts available daily.
Andersons Gourmet
The Best Foodtruck Experience! Always remember to get a dessert because you deserve it!! As always we appreciate your business!
Rotolo's Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!
FRESHJUNKIE
Come in and enjoy!