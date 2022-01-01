Go
CATALYST RESTAURANT

Come on in and enjoy!

300 technology square

Popular Items

Pan-Roasted Blue Cod$32.00
bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage
Gochujang Korean Tofu$26.00
bok choy, snap peas, carrot, ginger rice
Catalyst Burger$20.00
bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, heirloom tomato
Beef Tournedos$38.00
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
chicory, dill creme fraiche, pickled onion,
pumpernickel croutons, lemon vinaigrette
Fusilli Bolognese$28.00
pork bolognese, mascarpone, basil, parmesan
Mixed Mesclun Greens$13.00
edamame, snap peas, red onion, parmesan, mint, lemon vinaigrette
Fish Tacos$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

