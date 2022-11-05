Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Cafe Luna - Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

612 Main Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe with weekend brunch

Website

Location

612 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Luna - Main Street image
Cafe Luna - Main Street image
Cafe Luna - Main Street image
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mei Mei
orange star4.2 • 1,003
506 Park Drive Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Mei Mei Dumplings - Pop-up
orange star4.2 • 1,003
Homebase - 506 Park Drive Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
orange starNo Reviews
492 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - Jamestown LP
orange starNo Reviews
1 Constitution Rd Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Viga Catering
orange starNo Reviews
133 Pearl St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Rita's Catering - Drop Lab
orange star3.5 • 65
1935 Revere Beach Parkway Everett, MA 02149
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
orange star4.5 • 2,834
297 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Naco Taco - Brewery Truck
orange star4.5 • 2,834
297 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
orange star4.4 • 1,427
1 Kendall Square Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Cambridge
orange star4.3 • 1,313
11 Broad Canal Way Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Saloniki - Cambridge
orange star4.4 • 1,199
181 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
State Park
orange star4.3 • 668
15 Hampshire Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston