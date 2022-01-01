Go
Catania

Located on the top floor of the newly redesigned La Plaza center on the historic corner of Wall and Girard in La Jolla, Catania is the result of the vision of Whisknladle Hospitality owner Arturo Kassel and Culinary Partner/Director Ryan Johnson who were inspired by a two-week, 1,400 mile road trip throughout Italy years ago. The restaurant provides guests with authentic Italian coastal cuisine in a relaxed, yet elevated setting featuring panoramic ocean views.
Highlights include a rotating selection of fresh crudo, housemade pastas and handcrafted pizzas, all crisped to perfection by Beatrice, the restaurant’s 5,000 pound wood burning oven. Completing the Catania menu is a thoughtful selection of handcrafted desserts.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

7863 Girard Ave. • $$$

Popular Items

CAT Wild Mushroom Pizza$25.00
Burrata Cheese, Garlic, Chili Flake, Vinegar & Thyme (V)
CAT Sicilian Pistachio Pizza$23.00
Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto & Burrata Cheese
CAT Shrimp Risotto$26.00
Shrimp, Tomato, Fennel, Parmesan (GR)
CAT Margherita Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Oregano & Garlic (V)
CAT Green Salad$14.00
Farmers Market Mixed Greens, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette, Pistachio, Pecorino Cheese and Black Pepper
-This dish is Gluten Free
-This dish is Vegetarian
-This dish can be made Vegan (no Pecorino Cheese)
CAT Kid's Pasta$10.00
Butter and Parmesan Cheese (V)
CAT Portofino Pasta '$23.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
CAT Amatriciana$25.00
Pork Cheek, Pecorino, Tomato, Garlic & Calabrian Chili
CAT Duck Sugo '$29.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
CAT Green Salad$14.00
Farmers Market Mixed Greens, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette, Pistachio, Pecorino Cheese and Black Pepper (V)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7863 Girard Ave.

La Jolla CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

