Catania
Located on the top floor of the newly redesigned La Plaza center on the historic corner of Wall and Girard in La Jolla, Catania is the result of the vision of Whisknladle Hospitality owner Arturo Kassel and Culinary Partner/Director Ryan Johnson who were inspired by a two-week, 1,400 mile road trip throughout Italy years ago. The restaurant provides guests with authentic Italian coastal cuisine in a relaxed, yet elevated setting featuring panoramic ocean views.
Highlights include a rotating selection of fresh crudo, housemade pastas and handcrafted pizzas, all crisped to perfection by Beatrice, the restaurant’s 5,000 pound wood burning oven. Completing the Catania menu is a thoughtful selection of handcrafted desserts.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
7863 Girard Ave. • $$$
Location
7863 Girard Ave.
La Jolla CA
