Go
Toast

City Brew Coffee

Montana Born & Roasted

1640 Grand Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Bike Parking
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1640 Grand Avenue

Billings MT

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sam & Louie's

No reviews yet

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

Bruno’s A Taste of Italy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mazevo Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CJ's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

We now have TWO easy pick-up windows for take-out! You can drive through either at Sidelines or the Garage. Order online from any of our menus and pick it all up together!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston