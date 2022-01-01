City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
1640 Grand Avenue • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1640 Grand Avenue
Billings MT
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.
Bruno’s A Taste of Italy
Come in and enjoy!
Mazevo Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
CJ's Bar and Grill
We now have TWO easy pick-up windows for take-out! You can drive through either at Sidelines or the Garage. Order online from any of our menus and pick it all up together!