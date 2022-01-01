Cenote
East Austin's neighborhood patio cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1010 E. Cesar Chavez • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1010 E. Cesar Chavez
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Il Brutto
A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.
Latchkey
It's a bar... and a day care center for adults!
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Enjoy and Be Stoked!
Buenos Aires Café
L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E
Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can
make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell.
Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!