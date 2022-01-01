Go
Toast

Cenote

East Austin's neighborhood patio cafe

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1010 E. Cesar Chavez • $

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Eggs, cheese, potato plus your choice of bacon, chorizo, or avocado on a 12" organic flour tortilla
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$3.50
24 hour cold brew over ice
1/2 Turkey Avocado$12.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Cubano$10.00
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, dijon, ciabatta
Turkey Avocado$12.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
Iced Latte$4.00
Wild Gift espresso and milk over ice
Latte$4.00
Espresso and steamed milk, 12 oz or 16 oz
BLAT$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Choice of bacon, chorizo, turkey, or avocado with egg and cheese on your choice of ciabatta or croissant. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1010 E. Cesar Chavez

Austin TX

Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Brutto

No reviews yet

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.

Latchkey

No reviews yet

It's a bar... and a day care center for adults!

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

No reviews yet

Enjoy and Be Stoked!

Buenos Aires Café

No reviews yet

L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E
Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can
make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell.
Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston