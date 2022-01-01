Certified Piedmontese
Ranch to Table. Italian Steakhouse.
4841 N 84th St
Location
4841 N 84th St
Lincoln NE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mo Java Cafe
Espresso bar and Cafe located in the heart of University place
Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute
Course is our student-run restaurant located at the Great Plains Culinary Institute at Southeast Community College. Please come in and enjoy a unique dining experience!
Honest Abe’s
Come in and enjoy!
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!