Copper Moon Steakhouse

To the Moon...

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

333 C Street

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak$13.00
Classic Burger 1/4 lb$8.00
Prime Melt$14.00
Ribeye$24.00
12 oz
Crispy Chicken$9.00
10oz Top Sirloin$18.00
16oz
Mini Moon Burger$4.00
Dr. Pepper FTN$2.00
Classic Burger 1/3 lb$10.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

333 C Street

Palmyra NE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
