Cerulean - Winona Lake

Cerulean is about more than food — every aspect of our restaurant is designed to bring people together. We are dedicated to serving the best food and drink in the most relaxing atmosphere possible, all so that people will gather together and make community happen.

1101 East Canal Street

Popular Items

[b] Panko Crusted Chicken$13.00
cranberry ginger, honey
Sweet Chili Roll$12.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, carrot, scallions, cream cheese, sesame, avocado, sweet asian chili sauce
Crispy Potatoes$5.00
[V] scallion, roasted garlic dip
Sushi Bowl$13.00
[b] Korean Fried Chicken$16.00
sweet n' spicy gochujang glaze, sesame, kimchi
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
[GF] sesame, maple gastrique, bacon bits
[b] Salmon$16.00
fennel, orange, hoisin bbq
Crunchy Asparagus$9.00
tempura asparagus, scallion, avocado, red pepper
California$10.00
crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed
[b] Smokey Tso’s Chicken$15.00
scallion, sesame, yuzu dressing
Location

1101 East Canal Street

Warsaw IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
