Maria's Family Restaurant
3865 Lake City HWY #F
Warsaw, IN 46580
Soft Drink
Coffee
Juice
Bottel Pop
Energy Drinks/ Healthy
Marias Spirits
Craft Beer
Marias Morning Mix Drinks
Shots
Egg Platters
1 Egg
1 Egg cooked to order with choice of Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, also choice of breakfast meat, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit
2 Eggs
2 Eggs cooked to order with choice Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, also choice of breakfast meat, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit
1 Egg with out meat
1 Egg cooked to order with choice of Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit
2 Eggs with out meat
2 Eggs cooked to order with choice Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit
All American Big Breakfast
2 eggs cooked to order with 3 pieces of bacon and 2 sausage links
Fluffy Omelettes
Marias Omelette
Peppers, onions, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese
Steak Omelette
Peppers, onions, tomato, and mozzarella cheese topped with steak
Western Omelette
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham, and cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Omelette
Peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, and swiss cheese
Meat and Cheese Omelette
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, with cheddar cheese
Babalou Omelette
Jalapeno peppers, onions, chorizo, and cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream on side
Corn Beef Hash Omelette
Peppers, onions, corn beef hash, and cheddar cheese
Greek Omelette
Onions, tomato, spinach, and feta cheese
Spinach and feta Chesse Omelette
Spinach and feta cheese
Bing Omelette
Candian bacon, tomato, and swiss cheese
Crab Meat Omelette
Crab meat, green onions, tomato, and American cheese
Mushroom and Cheddar
Mushroom and cheddar cheese
Gyro Omelette
Onions, tomato, and feta cheese, topped with gyro meat
Smothered Omelette
Peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, savory country gravy, and choice of breakfast meat.
Hawaiian Omelette
Strawberries, banana, pineapple, walnuts, and honey
Cheese Omelette
Egg and Cheese omelette
Plain Omelette
Plain egg omelette
Skillets
Marias skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Farmers skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, sausage, cheddar cheese, and savory country gravy topped with eggs cooked to order
Melting Pot skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, bacon, ham, sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
The Works skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, bacon, ham, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Gypsy skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Country Fried steak skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, crisp country style fried steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and savory county gravy topped with eggs cooked to order
Legal Alien skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, onions, jalapeno peppers, mushroom, spinach, chorizo, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Hobo skillet
Steaming hashbrowns with cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Corn Beef Hash skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, corn beef hash, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Chicken breast skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, chicken breast strips, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Veggie skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
House skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, hamburger patty, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Steak skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, tomato, steak strips, and mozzarella cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Crazy Chef skillet
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order
Biscuits and Gravy
Full order Biscuits and Gravy
5 Buttermilk biscuits topped with savory country gravy
Half order of Biscuits and Gravy
3 Buttermilk biscuits toppped with savory country gravy
Biscuits and Gravy Combo
eggs served with hashbrown, 2 buttermilk biscuits & gravy, and Choice of bacon or link
Loaded Biscuits and Gravy
3 Buttermilk biscuits topped with Bacon, green oinions, cheddar cheese, gravy and chioce of egg
Chorizo Biscuits and Gravy
3 Buttermilk biscuits topped with a blend of savory country gravy and chorizo
B & G topped with Egg on top
French Toast
Thin French Toast
3 Thin pieces French Toast
Thick French Toast
3 Thick pieces French Toast
Crunchy French Toast
3 Thick pieces French Toast coated in surgar Frosted Flakes
Stuff French Toast
2 Thick pieces French Toast stuffed in the middle with vanilla cream cheese topped with strawberry and blueberry
French Toast and Frosting Apples
3 Thick pieces French Toast topped with a swirl of Frosting and cinnamon apples
Fluffy Pancakes
Classic Crepes
House Crepes
3 Delicate homemade crepes filled with vanilla cream cheese topped with choice of fruit topping
Chocolate Lovers Crepes
3 Delicate homemade crepes filled and topped with strawberries and Nutella
Marias Crepes
3 Delicate homemade crepes filled and topped with bananas and walnuts
Original Butter and sugar Crepes
3 Delicate homemade crepes dusted with powdered sugar
Chef's Crepes
3 Delicate homemade crepes filled with sour cream and topped with choice of fruit topping
Waffle
Breakfast Sandwiches and wraps
Veggie Wrap with Egg
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla
Alien Wrap
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, spinach, jalapenos, chorizo, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla
Denver Wrap
Sautéed peppers, onions, ham, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla
Farmers Wrap
Sautéed peppers, onions, sausage, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla
Bagel Sandwich
Bagel with breakfast meat, egg, and cheese
Croissant Sandwich
Croissant with breakfast meat, egg, an cheese
Cali Breakfast Tacos
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Poched eggs served on top of grilled english muffin and canadian bacon topped with our rich Hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Poched eggs served on top of grilled english muffin and steamed spinach topped with our rich Hollandaise sauce
Vegetarian Benedict
Poched eggs served on top of grilled english muffin, tomato, and steamed spinach topped with our rich Hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
Poched eggs served on top of biscuits, topped with savory country gravy
Steak and Eggs
Sirloin steak and eggs
Made to oder tender sirloin steak with cooked to order eggs
Chopped Steak and eggs
Made to order tender Chopped steak with cooked to order eggs
Center-cut pork chops and eggs
2 piece tender center-cut pork chops with cooked to order eggs
Country fried steak and eggs
Crispy coundtry style fried steak with cooked to order eggs
Ribeye steak and eggs
Made to order tender Ribeye with cooked to order eggs
Scramble Creation
Frittatas
Farm House Frittata
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese in an open face omelette topped with gravy and 2 strips of bacon
Country Frittata
Steaming hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese in an open face omelette topped with gravy
Greek Frittata
Steaming hashbrowns, onions, tomato, and spinach in an open face omelette topped with gyro meat and feta cheese
La Mari Frittata
Steaming hashbrowns, onions,mushrooms, spinach and mozzarella cheese in an open face omelette
Marias Frittata
Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese in an open face omelette
Ole Frittata
Steaming hashbrowns, chorizo, onions, jalapeno peppers, and cheddar cheese all in an open face omelette
Double Smile Special Clubs
Kids breakfast meals
Kids Mickey mouse
Micky Mouse pancake with choice of bacon, sausage link, or egg
Kids French toast
2 pieces of french toast with choice of bacon, sausage link, or egg
Kids panckes
2 fluffy pancakes with choice of bacon, sausage link, or egg
Kids egg combo
egg with choice of bacon or sausage link and choice of hashbrowns, grits or fruit