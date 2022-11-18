Maria’s Family Restaurant 3865 Lake City HWY #F

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Half order of Biscuits and Gravy
Farmers skillet
Full order Biscuits and Gravy

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Pink lemonade

$2.59

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Mug Root Beer

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Coffee

100% Columbian Coffee

$2.39

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

French Vanilla

$2.29

English Toffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.39

Juice

Fresh squeezed Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.79

Apple Juice

$3.79

Cranberry Juice

$3.79

Tomato Juice

$3.79

water

Water

Water with Lemon

Hot Tea

$2.39

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.59

Milk

White Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Bottel Pop

Bottled Coke

$2.29

Bottled Mandarin

$2.29

Bottled Sidral

$2.29

Bottled Tamarindo

$2.29

Bottled Grapefruit Pop

$2.29

Bottled Pineapple

$2.29

Bottled Fruit Punch

$2.29

Bottled Fanta

$2.29

Bottled Sprit

$2.29

Bottled Sangria Senorial

$2.29

Bottled Mineral Water

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.19

Energy Drinks/ Healthy

Monster

$3.29

Redbull energy

$2.59

Naked smoothie/ juice

$2.99

Beer

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Imported beer

$4.00

Marias Spirits

Marias Margarita

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Cucumber Mist

$8.00

Marias Beach days

$8.00

Peach Sangria

$8.00

Jameson and the Giant Peach

$9.00

Limoncello Collins

$9.00

Bourbon Boulevardier

$9.00

Ole Smoky Hunch Punch Cooler

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Wine

White Wine Glass

$7.00

Red Glass of Wine

$7.00

Craft Beer

Craft Beer

$4.00

Marias Morning Mix Drinks

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Corona Sunrise

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Shots

Tequila

$5.00

Vodka

$4.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Whiskey on the Rocks

$5.00

Shot of Whiskey

$5.00

Coffee Liqueur

$4.00

Egg Platters

1 Egg

$6.89

1 Egg cooked to order with choice of Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, also choice of breakfast meat, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit

2 Eggs

$7.89

2 Eggs cooked to order with choice Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, also choice of breakfast meat, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit

1 Egg with out meat

$6.19

1 Egg cooked to order with choice of Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit

2 Eggs with out meat

$7.19

2 Eggs cooked to order with choice Hashbrowns, grits or fruit, and choice of pancakes, toast , french toast, or fruit

All American Big Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs cooked to order with 3 pieces of bacon and 2 sausage links

Fluffy Omelettes

Marias Omelette

$10.99

Peppers, onions, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$9.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese

Steak Omelette

$11.49

Peppers, onions, tomato, and mozzarella cheese topped with steak

Western Omelette

$9.39

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham, and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.89

Peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, and swiss cheese

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, with cheddar cheese

Babalou Omelette

$9.39

Jalapeno peppers, onions, chorizo, and cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream on side

Corn Beef Hash Omelette

$9.49

Peppers, onions, corn beef hash, and cheddar cheese

Greek Omelette

$9.79

Onions, tomato, spinach, and feta cheese

Spinach and feta Chesse Omelette

$8.49

Spinach and feta cheese

Bing Omelette

$9.49

Candian bacon, tomato, and swiss cheese

Crab Meat Omelette

$9.49

Crab meat, green onions, tomato, and American cheese

Mushroom and Cheddar

$8.29

Mushroom and cheddar cheese

Gyro Omelette

$10.49

Onions, tomato, and feta cheese, topped with gyro meat

Smothered Omelette

$10.49

Peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, savory country gravy, and choice of breakfast meat.

Hawaiian Omelette

$9.39

Strawberries, banana, pineapple, walnuts, and honey

Cheese Omelette

$7.59

Egg and Cheese omelette

Plain Omelette

$6.49

Plain egg omelette

Skillets

Marias skillet

$10.49

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Farmers skillet

$10.49

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, sausage, cheddar cheese, and savory country gravy topped with eggs cooked to order

Melting Pot skillet

$9.99

Steaming hashbrowns, bacon, ham, sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

The Works skillet

$9.99

Steaming hashbrowns, bacon, ham, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Gypsy skillet

$9.49

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Country Fried steak skillet

$10.29

Steaming hashbrowns, crisp country style fried steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and savory county gravy topped with eggs cooked to order

Legal Alien skillet

$9.99

Steaming hashbrowns, onions, jalapeno peppers, mushroom, spinach, chorizo, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Hobo skillet

$7.39

Steaming hashbrowns with cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Corn Beef Hash skillet

$9.99

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, corn beef hash, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Chicken breast skillet

$9.99

Steaming hashbrowns, chicken breast strips, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Veggie skillet

$9.79

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

House skillet

$9.99

Steaming hashbrowns, hamburger patty, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Steak skillet

$11.99

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, tomato, steak strips, and mozzarella cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Crazy Chef skillet

$11.99

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese topped with eggs cooked to order

Biscuits and Gravy

Full order Biscuits and Gravy

$5.89

5 Buttermilk biscuits topped with savory country gravy

Half order of Biscuits and Gravy

$4.79

3 Buttermilk biscuits toppped with savory country gravy

Biscuits and Gravy Combo

$8.89

eggs served with hashbrown, 2 buttermilk biscuits & gravy, and Choice of bacon or link

Loaded Biscuits and Gravy

$8.39

3 Buttermilk biscuits topped with Bacon, green oinions, cheddar cheese, gravy and chioce of egg

Chorizo Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

3 Buttermilk biscuits topped with a blend of savory country gravy and chorizo

B & G topped with Egg on top

$6.79

French Toast

Thin French Toast

$5.29

3 Thin pieces French Toast

Thick French Toast

$6.09

3 Thick pieces French Toast

Crunchy French Toast

$6.89

3 Thick pieces French Toast coated in surgar Frosted Flakes

Stuff French Toast

$8.29

2 Thick pieces French Toast stuffed in the middle with vanilla cream cheese topped with strawberry and blueberry

French Toast and Frosting Apples

$9.29

3 Thick pieces French Toast topped with a swirl of Frosting and cinnamon apples

Fluffy Pancakes

Old Fashion Pancakes

$6.09

4 Fluffy sweet pancakes

Short Stack

$5.59

3 Fluffy sweet pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.09

12 mini pancakes

Aloha Sundae Stack

$7.29

2 Fluffy sweet pancakes filled with cream cheese topped with bananas, strawberries, pineapple, and pecans

Classic Crepes

House Crepes

$8.49

3 Delicate homemade crepes filled with vanilla cream cheese topped with choice of fruit topping

Chocolate Lovers Crepes

$8.49

3 Delicate homemade crepes filled and topped with strawberries and Nutella

Marias Crepes

$8.49

3 Delicate homemade crepes filled and topped with bananas and walnuts

Original Butter and sugar Crepes

$6.29

3 Delicate homemade crepes dusted with powdered sugar

Chef's Crepes

$8.49

3 Delicate homemade crepes filled with sour cream and topped with choice of fruit topping

Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$5.79

Belgian Waffle

Bacon Waffle

$7.89

Crisp bacon pieces inside a classic Belgian Waffle

Chicken and Waffle

$8.99

Classic Belgian waffle served with southern fried chicken strips

Mambo Waffle

$9.49

Breakfast Sandwiches and wraps

Veggie Wrap with Egg

$8.79

Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla

Alien Wrap

$8.79

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, spinach, jalapenos, chorizo, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla

Denver Wrap

$8.49

Sautéed peppers, onions, ham, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla

Farmers Wrap

$8.49

Sautéed peppers, onions, sausage, and cheese in scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla

Bagel Sandwich

$7.29

Bagel with breakfast meat, egg, and cheese

Croissant Sandwich

$7.29

Croissant with breakfast meat, egg, an cheese

Cali Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$8.49

Poched eggs served on top of grilled english muffin and canadian bacon topped with our rich Hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$8.49

Poched eggs served on top of grilled english muffin and steamed spinach topped with our rich Hollandaise sauce

Vegetarian Benedict

$8.99

Poched eggs served on top of grilled english muffin, tomato, and steamed spinach topped with our rich Hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$9.49

Poched eggs served on top of biscuits, topped with savory country gravy

Steak and Eggs

Sirloin steak and eggs

$12.49

Made to oder tender sirloin steak with cooked to order eggs

Chopped Steak and eggs

$11.99

Made to order tender Chopped steak with cooked to order eggs

Center-cut pork chops and eggs

$12.99

2 piece tender center-cut pork chops with cooked to order eggs

Country fried steak and eggs

$9.99

Crispy coundtry style fried steak with cooked to order eggs

Ribeye steak and eggs

$17.99

Made to order tender Ribeye with cooked to order eggs

Scramble Creation

Denver Scramble

$8.49

Peppers, onions, and ham

Meat and egg scramble

$7.99

Choice of breakfast meat bacon, ham, or sausage

Vegetarian scramble

$8.99

Peppers, onions, tomato, broccoli, and mushrooms

Country scramble

$8.99

Bacon, ham, and sausage

Greek scramble

$8.49

Spinach, tomato, and onions

Frittatas

Farm House Frittata

$10.49

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese in an open face omelette topped with gravy and 2 strips of bacon

Country Frittata

$10.49

Steaming hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese in an open face omelette topped with gravy

Greek Frittata

$10.49

Steaming hashbrowns, onions, tomato, and spinach in an open face omelette topped with gyro meat and feta cheese

La Mari Frittata

$10.39

Steaming hashbrowns, onions,mushrooms, spinach and mozzarella cheese in an open face omelette

Marias Frittata

$10.99

Steaming hashbrowns, peppers, onions, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese in an open face omelette

Ole Frittata

$10.49

Steaming hashbrowns, chorizo, onions, jalapeno peppers, and cheddar cheese all in an open face omelette

Double Smile Special Clubs

Special club #1

$9.49

Fluffy pancake, eggs, bacon, links, and chilled juice or coffee

Special club #2

$9.49

French toast, eggs, bacon, links, and chilled juice or coffee

Special club #3

$9.49

French toast, eggs, ham, and chilled juice or coffee

Kids breakfast meals

Kids Mickey mouse

$5.99

Micky Mouse pancake with choice of bacon, sausage link, or egg

Kids French toast

$5.99

2 pieces of french toast with choice of bacon, sausage link, or egg

Kids panckes

$5.99

2 fluffy pancakes with choice of bacon, sausage link, or egg

Kids egg combo

$6.49

egg with choice of bacon or sausage link and choice of hashbrowns, grits or fruit

