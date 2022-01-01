Go
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

Here at Charlotte's we are looking to provide our guest with a unique experience. We are a southern take on the classic deli and tapas style plates.

She Crab Soup$6.50
Smoked Turkey on Wheat$8.75
Cranberry Mustard, Swiss cheese, lettuce, herb mayo
Italian$10.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, prov, Pickles, Banana Peppers, herb mayo, oil and vinegar
Roasted Pork on Baguette$9.75
House Pickles, Cilantro Jalepeno Slaw, Spicy Mayo
Veggie Melt$8.25
Fried Green Tomato, Mixed Greens, Pimento Cheese, Sourdough
Roast Beef$9.75
Cheddar, Red Onion, Horsey Mayo
Million Dollar Blt$10.00
Candied bacon , lettuce , tomato, herb mayo
Ham & Pimento Cheese$8.75
Ham, Pimento Cheese, Baby Greens
Pastrami$10.25
House Pastrami, Mustard, Pickles, Tangy Slaw, Swiss
Location

200 S 10th St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Tuesday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Wednesday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Thursday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Friday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Parterre

Parterre is a quaint space, located in historical Downtown Richmond, specializing in dishes of traditional and southern fare. Enjoy outdoor patio seating, or relax at the bar serving local craft beers, select wines, and handcrafted cocktails.

Latin Asian fusion we playfully and affectionately call #mexinese. An upbeat and lively restaurant with a bar focused on craft cocktails and beer. Private dining room for special events available as well.

