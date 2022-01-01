Go
Wyoming Rib & Chop House

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

400 W Lincolnway • $$

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamburger$13.95
½ pound of fresh ground round grilled to the guest’s preference and served on a fresh bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Hand-Cut Ribeye$44.95
15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz$29.95
10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter
Fulton Street Ribs$19.95
Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Chicken Fingers$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
QR Codes
Takeout

400 W Lincolnway

Cheyenne WY

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
