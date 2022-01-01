Go
Chez Renee French Bistrot

233 Main Street

Avg 4.3 (513 reviews)

Popular Items

BEEF BOURGUIGNON$19.90
Beef stew, onions, bacon, mushrooms, carrots and red wine
SALMON BAKED$18.90
wild salmon filet, baked with olive oil, thym, served with dill sauce on side (Nina’s favorite)
SALAD/CHICKEN SALAD & Brie$16.90
Salad, chicken breast baked.brie,tomatoes. Grape. Walnut. Vinaigrette dressing on side
CHICKEN PERSILLADE$16.90
Lightly breaded (rice flour/gluten free), cage-free chicken baked and fried.
served with a traditional persillade sauce (parsley, butter, and garlic) SAUCE ON SIDE
CROQUE MONSIEUR$13.00
Béchamel*, ham, and gruyère layered between two pieces of thick, French challah bread (Dad’s favorite)
NO SIDE
FRITES (french fries)$4.90
CORDON BLEU.$16.90
CORDON BLEU
CHICKEN BREAST
PROSCIUTTO
SWISS CHEESE
MUSTARD
French Baguette$3.00
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$7.00
house made chocolate mousse with high chocolate quality.
SIDE MUSHROOM SOUP$4.90
PUFF PASTRY IS BACK....

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

233 Main Street

Milford OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
