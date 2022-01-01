Go
Toast

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

Thank you for your support!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

1149 OH-131 • $$

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)

Popular Items

# Pulled Pork$18.00
Smoked pork shoulder seasoned with our signature rub and served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.
Untoasted Bun$1.00
Fresh untoasted bun - recommended if you are going eat later.
Brisket Plate$15.00
Smoked and sliced USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of two sides.
Half Pint Side$3.50
Feeds 1/2
Special Sandwich$15.00
This week's special is the Brisket Cheesesteak! Chopped Brisket, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mayonnaise. Served on a Hoagie style bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Smoked pork shoulder seasoned with our signature rub and served with pickles and choice of two sides.
Quart Side$14.00
Feeds 6/8
Two Meat Combo Plate$20.00
Choose any two of our smoked meats along with two sides served with pickles on the side.
Pint Side$7.00
Feeds 3/4
Banana Pudding$4.00
Our house-made banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1149 OH-131

Milford OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

All Hail the Biscuit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Copper Blue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

By Gollys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston