Grammas Pizza - Milford 1240 Ohio 28
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Cincinnati tradition since 1976. We pride ourselves on making our signature dough, grating our own cheese, and preparing our fresh pizza sauce.
Location
1240 Ohio 28, Day Heights, OH 45150
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Day Heights
Chez Renee French Bistrot - CARRY OUT - GO TO OUR WEBSITE - www.ChezReneeFRENCHbistrot.com
4.3 • 513
233 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurant
More near Day Heights