Grammas Pizza - Milford 1240 Ohio 28

review star

No reviews yet

1240 Ohio 28

Day Heights, OH 45150

Main Menu

Pizza

Greek Pizza - Small

$9.50

Greek Gyro - Small

$10.00

Supreme - Small

$11.00

Veggie - Small

$9.50

Meat Lovers - Small

$11.00

BBQ Chicken - Small

$10.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch - Small

$10.00

Hawaiian Delight - Small

$10.00

Build Your Own - Small Pizza

$6.30

Greek Pizza - Medium

$17.00

Greek Gyro - Medium

$19.00

Supreme - Medium

$19.00

Veggie - Medium

$17.00

Meat Lovers - Medium

$19.00

BBQ Chicken - Medium

$16.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch - Medium

$19.00

Hawaiian Delight - Medium

$15.00

Build Your Own - Medium Pizza

$10.50

Greek Pizza - Large

$22.00

Greek Gyro - Large

$23.00

Supreme - Large

$25.00

Veggie - Large

$20.00

Meat Lovers - Large

$23.00

BBQ Chicken - Large

$23.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch - Large

$23.00

Hawaiian Delight - Large

$21.00

Build Your Own - Large Pizza

$13.49

Greek Pizza - X-Large

$25.50

Greek Gyro - X-Large

$26.50

Supreme - X-Large

$31.00

Veggie - X-Large

$25.50

Meat Lovers - X-Large

$31.00

BBQ Chicken - X-Large

$27.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch - X-Large

$28.00

Hawaiian Delight - X-Large

$27.00

Build Your Own - X-Large Pizza

$16.99

Greek Pizza - Big Mama

$35.00

Greek Gyro - Big Mama

$38.00

Supreme - Big Mama

$43.00

Veggie - Big Mama

$34.00

Meat Lovers - Big Mama

$43.00

BBQ Chicken - Big Mama

$37.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch - Big Mama

$37.00

Hawaiian Delight - Big Mama

$36.00

Build Your Own - Big Mama Pizza

$23.50

Build Your Own - Deep Dish 12in

$13.00

Build Your Own - Deep Dish 15in

$17.00

1/2 & 1/2 - Large Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 - X-Large Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 - Big Mama Pizza

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$7.00

Spinach, Mozzarella, Pepperoni Calzone

$10.95

Chicken, Mozzarella, Ham Calzone

$10.95

Hawaiian Calzone

$10.95

Gyro Calzone

$11.75

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.75

Veggie Calzone

$11.75

Supreme Calzone

$13.00

Hoagies & Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.69

Classic Steak

$8.49

Crispy Chicken Fillet Deluxe

$8.69

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Deluxe

$8.29

Italian Meatballs Sandwich

$8.49

Texas Deluxe

$8.99

Pizza Bread

$7.39

Classic Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Gyro Platter

$11.99

Rotisserie Sliced Gyro Meat

$8.99

Dinner Plates

12 piece Chicken Nuggets Platter

$11.25

20 piece Chicken Nuggets Platter

$14.00

Breaded Shrimp Platter

$13.79

Chicken Fillet Platter

$11.55

Fish & Chips Platter

$13.79

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.50

Crispy Chicken BLT

$11.50

Family Sized Toss Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Wings & Nuggets

6 Piece Nugget

$5.00

9 Piece Nugget

$7.00

12 Piece Nugget

$9.00

10 piece Buffalo Wings

$17.50

20 piece Buffalo Wings

$35.00

50 piece Buffalo Wings

$87.50

10 piece Boneless Wings

$11.00

20 piece Boneless Wings

$18.00

Sides & Apps

Breaded Dill Pickles (6 pcs)

$7.50

Cheddar Jalepeno Poppers (6 pcs)

$7.50

Coleslaw (8oz)

$2.00

Flat Bread Cheese Sticks

$6.30+

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Garlic Bread

Mozzarella Sticks (6 pcs)

$7.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pizza Sauce Cup

$0.75

Desserts

Homemade Greek Baklava

$2.50+

Drinks

Pepsi - 2L

$3.25

Diet Pepsi - 2L

$3.25

Mountain Dew - 2L

$3.25

Diet Mountain Dew - 2L

$3.25

Starry - 2L

$3.25

Cherry Pepsi - 2L

$3.25

Dr Pepper - 2L

$3.25

Root Beer - 2L

$3.25

Orange Crush - 2L

$3.25

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.06

Extras

Plates & Napkins

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.75

Fresh Raw Dough

$2.50+

Ranch

$0.90

Specials - Combos

1 Topping Large -> 12.95

--1 Topping Large--

$12.95

2 Hoagies + 2 Fries -> 19.95

2 hoagies + 2 Fries

$19.95

2 Gyros + 2 Fries -> 21.99

2 Gyros + 2 Fries

$21.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas, 2 Hoagies, 2 Fries, FREE Sticks, 2L -> 46.95

2 Large Cheese Pizzas, 2 Hoagies, 2 Fries, FREE Sticks, 2L

$46.95

1 X-Large 3 Topping, Bread Sticks -> 24.95

--X-Large 3 Topping--

$24.95

--Breadsticks--

1 Large 1 Topping, 2 Hoagies, 2 Fries -> 32.95

--Large Pizza--

$32.95

--Hoagie #1--

--Hoagie #2--

--Fry #1--

--Fry #2--

1 Medium 2 Toppings, Breadsticks, 2L -> 19.95

--Medium Pizza--

$19.00

--Breadsticks--

--Drink--

1 Big Mama 2 Toppings, 2 Hoagies, 2 Fries, 10 Chicken Wings, 2L -> 63.95

--Big Mama Pizza--

$63.95

--Hoagie #1--

--Hoagie #2--

--Fry #1--

--Fry #2--

--10 Chicken Wings--

--Drink--

2 Large 1 Toppings, Breadsticks -> 29.95

--Large Pizza #1--

$59.95

--Large Pizza #2--

--Breadsticks--

1 Big Mama 2 Toppings, 2L -> 29.95

--Big Mama Pizza--

$29.95

--Drink--

2 Medium 1 Topping, Breadsticks -> 25.95

--Medium Pizza #1--

$25.95

--Medium Pizza #2--

--Breadsticks--

Party Pack - 5 Large 1 Topping Pizzas -> 59.95

--Large Pizza #1--

$59.95

--Large Pizza #2--

--Large Pizza #3--

--Large Pizza #4--

--Large Pizza #5--

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Cincinnati tradition since 1976. We pride ourselves on making our signature dough, grating our own cheese, and preparing our fresh pizza sauce.

Website

Location

1240 Ohio 28, Day Heights, OH 45150

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

