Copper Blue

Come in and enjoy!

900 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
served on a grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion & tomato one of three ways: BBQ & Swiss, Sweet Thai Chilli & Pepper-Jack, Buffalo & Danish Blue Cheese
Zing'r Platter
tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Cod Sandwich$15.90
our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered & golden fried, served on a grilled hoagie wih lettuce and our housemade tartar sauce
Classic Burger$12.00
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato & mayo. Add American, pepper-jack, provolone, swiss, cheddar or crumbled Danish blue cheese for $1
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade jalapeño ketchup
Cod Dinner
our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered and golden fried, served with our housemade tartar sauce
Cranberry Chopped Dinner Salad
mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, Craisins, bacon & candied maple walnuts
Chicken Zing'rs
tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips golden fried and tossed in your favorite sauce served with our housemade ranch or blue cheese dressing
Turkey BLT$13.00
house-roasted turkey breast served on grilled wheatberry with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Chicken Strip Salad$13.00
tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried, served on a bed of mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, monterey jack cheese, cucumber, red onion, egg, bacon & croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 Main Street

Milford OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
