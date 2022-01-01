Go
Toast

Chopstick Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

207 N Kent St • $$

Avg 4.6 (4384 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Pork$12.00
Sesame Chicken$12.00
Pineapple Fried Rice$11.00
Pad Thai Noodle$12.00
Bubble Tea$5.00
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Orange Chicken$12.00
Chinese Fried Rice$11.00
Fried Spring Rolls (2)$4.00
Fried Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 N Kent St

Winchester VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ellie's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CrepeWorx

No reviews yet

CrepeWorx was borne from a simple premise – Good Food, Fast. Our dream is to serve sweet & savory crepes using quality ingredients like meats and cheeses sliced in-house, fresh produce, and house-made sauces in an atmosphere that feels more like visiting a friend than just going out to eat.

Macado's

No reviews yet

See you at the DO's!

Backseat Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston