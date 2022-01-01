Go
Toast

Chow Daddy's

Tacos - Burgers - Bowls

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

15 Towne Dr • $$

Avg 4.1 (654 reviews)

Popular Items

Poke$19.00
kosher wild caught AA raw tuna,
avocado, basmati rice, mango, sesame ginger dressing, fresh mint, cabbage, kale, creamy chipotle
Side Shoestring Fries$4.00
Kale Salad$12.00
almonds, dried cranberries,
brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes,
kale, cabbage, fresh mint, homemade cornbread croutons, citrus
vinaigrette
Grilled Fish Taco$7.50
Homemade soft corn tortilla, mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce
Smoked Fried Chicken Bowl$19.00
double boneless, skinless coleman farm breast, sriracha aioli, basmati rice, dressed green slaw
Roasted Vegetables$18.00
seasoned ricotta, kale, oven roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts, basmati rice, dressed slaw
Fried Chicken Taco$7.00
Homemade soft corn tortilla, garlic aioli, green slaw, avocado, fresh jalapeno, sriracha aioli
Pulled Chicken Bowl$17.00
house smoked pulled chicken, homemade salsa verde, fresh corn salsa, basmati rice, dressed green slaw
Grilled Shrimp Taco$8.50
Homemade soft corn tortilla, gulf shrimp, avocado, peppadew sauce, sriracha aioli
Steak Taco$8.50
Homemade soft corn tortilla, sliced sirloin, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle and house pickled peppers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

15 Towne Dr

Bluffton SC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Truffles Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Road Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour Richards

No reviews yet

Fun Food & Wine

Bluffton Brauhaus

No reviews yet

We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston