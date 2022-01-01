Go
Toast

Christopher's Kitchen and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

2 South Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
Potato Gnocchi$21.00
New England Fish & Chips$17.00
House Burger$16.00
Chicken Skewers$18.00
Housemade Spreads - 3 Spreads$12.00
Fried Calamari$13.00
Sirloin Tips$24.00
Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Italian Style Meatballs$10.00
See full menu

Location

2 South Main St

Woonsocket RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

All Star Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laguna Taqueria and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Fast take out and delivery taco/pizza!

The Villa at St Antoine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston