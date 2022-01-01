Go
Chubby Trout

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3421 Plaza Ct • $$

Avg 4 (281 reviews)

Popular Items

Stylin Salmon Salad$16.00
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon on mixed greens with crasins, goat cheese crumbles & toasted almonds with a St. Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$7.00
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!
Pasta New Orleans$19.00
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, tri colored peppers & sweet onions tossed with cavatappi noodles in a cajun cream sauce topped with Blackened Shrimp
Sue Sue Shrimp$13.00
Lightly Breaded Shrimp, fried golden and tossed in our signature sweet heat Sue Sue Sauce
Fish Tacos$15.00
Lightly breaded striper fish, black bean & corn salsa, shredded lettuce, white cheddar & wasabi mayo in flour tortillas
Crunchy Grouper Sandwich$16.00
Lightly seasoned gulf grouper, fried golden topped with pepper-jack cheese and coleslaw on a brioche bun
Mess’o Perch$24.00
Those darn nibblers that are tough to catch, we've got 'em! Sauteed, Blackened or Deep Fried!
Ryno’s Chubby$13.00
Char Broiled Steak Burger stacked with White Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion straws & bbq sauce served on a toasted Brioche Bun
Camburger$12.00
Char Broiled Steak Burger built your way and served on a toasted Brioche Bun
Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3421 Plaza Ct

Elkhart IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
