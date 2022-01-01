Go
Clay's Café

Clay's Cafe and Catering is a family owned and operated restaurant in Hebron, Ohio. We offer full service dining, as well as delivery and take-out. Come in and try our world famous Stromboli!!

808 West Main Street

Popular Items

Popular Items

Small Stromboli$9.49
Iced Tea$2.49
16"$15.20
Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with Salsa and Sour Cream, garnish of Lettuce
Shredded Chicken$3.49
Shredded Chicken on a grilled seasame seed bun
Italian Sub$8.49
Bologna, Salami, Chopped & Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing
Large Stromboli$17.49
Large Bowl$4.75
Sherm Fries$3.49
"Fair Fries" plain or with Cheddar & Bacon
Milkshake$4.95
Location

808 West Main Street

Hebron OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
