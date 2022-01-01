Go
Toast

Cloverleaf Tavern

Enjoy Takeout or Curbside. If the app is "currently not accepting orders" during our normal business hours, please CALL the restaurant to place your order. Delivery is NOW through DoorDash or GrubHub

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

395 Bloomfield Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (2228 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Fusion Burger$17.50
Blend of fresh ground beef and ground bacon. Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh made guacamole and applewood smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel roll
J-Lew Sandwich$13.50
Breaded chicken cutlet, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle may and BBQ on a toasted club roll
Tavern Sliders$15.00
Four mini-burgers cooked medium-well. Topped with American cheese, chipotle sauce and crispy onions.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Pepperjack, bacon, crispy jalapenos, chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun
Chopped Salad$14.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrots, corn, beans, red pepper, balsamic dressing, crispy potato sticks, bacon, green onion and mixed cheese
Chicken Wings$16.50
Ten Wings with celery. Choice of medium, hot or garlic parmesan
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
Cheese Curds$11.50
Wisconsin cheddar battered and fried. Honey chipotle dipping sauce
Pretzel & Cheese$14.50
Jumbo pretzel & beer cheese
Burger Platter$14.50
The original....and also the one upon which we built our fame!
Your choice of cheese:
American, Bleu, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

395 Bloomfield Avenue

Caldwell NJ

Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ringside Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Wright Kind of Soul

No reviews yet

A delicious blend of Caribbean and Soul Food cuisine!

Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0436

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston