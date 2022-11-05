Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
French
Korean

BLOOM

review star

No reviews yet

648 Bloomfield Ave

Verona, NJ 07044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please order and enjoy our New American dishes with touch of Korean and French Cuisine.

Location

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044

Directions

Gallery
Bloom - NJ image
Bloom - NJ image
Bloom - NJ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheesesteaks & Shakes
orange star4.0 • 43
308 Bloomfield Ave Verona, NJ 07044
View restaurantnext
Bonds Tavern
orange star4.0 • 261
643 Eagle Rock Ave West Orange, NJ 07052
View restaurantnext
Cloverleaf Tavern
orange star4.3 • 2,228
395 Bloomfield Avenue Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
150 Valley Rd #1 Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
480 Bloomfield Ave - NJ, Montclair [28]
orange starNo Reviews
480 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
MERCADO
orange starNo Reviews
605 Valley Road Montclair, NJ 07043
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Verona

Lakeside Deli Verona
orange star4.7 • 505
542 Bloomfield Ave Verona, NJ 07044
View restaurantnext
Avenue Bistro
orange star4.4 • 132
558 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ 07044
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
orange star4.0 • 43
308 Bloomfield Ave Verona, NJ 07044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Verona
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston