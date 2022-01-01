Verona American restaurants you'll love

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
Classic$13.00
Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Wings$13.00
Ribeye Cheese Steak$13.00
Bloom - NJ

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Cripsy Chicken Wings 6 pieces$13.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt and pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
Pork Belly$29.00
Slow cooked pork belly with a jalapeno miso glaze, couscous, and sauteed broccoli rabe
Crispy Chicken Wings 12 pieces$25.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt & pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.95
Grilled chicken with whiz, peppers, and onions.
Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak$10.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.
Famous Philly Cheesesteak$13.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.
