Verona American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Verona
More about Avenue Bistro
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
|Popular items
|Classic
|$13.00
Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|Wings
|$13.00
|Ribeye Cheese Steak
|$13.00
More about Bloom - NJ
Bloom - NJ
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Popular items
|Cripsy Chicken Wings 6 pieces
|$13.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt and pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
|Pork Belly
|$29.00
Slow cooked pork belly with a jalapeno miso glaze, couscous, and sauteed broccoli rabe
|Crispy Chicken Wings 12 pieces
|$25.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt & pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Grilled chicken with whiz, peppers, and onions.
|Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.
|Famous Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.