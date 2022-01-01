mapleleaf diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

mapleleaf diner

176 Reviews

$

165 maplewood ave

maplewood, NJ 07040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

cheese burger dlx
pancakes
kids hamburger

Daily Specials

all specials include soup or salad please call for options on soup

breaded pork chop parmesan

$18.95

pounded and breaded porch chop farm style served with linguine marinara

chicken and shrimp stir fry

$15.95

sautéed chicken and shrimp and assorted stir fry vegetables finished in our stir fry sauce over rice

chicken diablo

$16.95

Cajun chicken sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes mushrooms and finished in marsala wine sauce

Drunkin Chicken Parm

$15.95

chicken parm in vodka sauce served with a side of penne vodka

FRESH CRAB CAKES

$16.95

fresh imported crabmeat baked and served over our mustard sauce

general TSO'S chicken

$18.95Out of stock

chicken breast cut up and battered in out home made batter tossed in our home made general tso's sauce over rice and served with broccoli

gluten free cauliflower flat bread pizza

$16.95

our gluten free cauliflower flat bread crust topped with arugula , tomatoes ,onions, goat cheese, and pesto aloe

NY Steak special

$26.95

grilled topped with blue cheese crumble and onion rings ,in a Demi glaze sauce.

odd couple

$18.95

stuffed chicken breast with spinach and feta and a stuffed sole with crabmeat finished in scampi sauce with mash pot and broccoli

pistachio encrusted grouper

$17.55Out of stock

over roasted corn salsa

shrimp parm

$19.25

six fresh 16/20 shrimp battered and toped with homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine marinara

Spanakopita

$12.95

general tos chicken over rice and broccoli

$18.95Out of stock

battered fried chicken tossed in our home Made sweet and sour sauce over rice

stuffed Florida grouper

$18.99

stuffed grouper with crabmeat finished in scampi sauce

Moussaka

$23.95Out of stock

Greek lasagna layers off eggplant zucchini chopped meat potatoes in a béchamel sauce

ahi tuna over roasted corn salsa

$22.95

sushi grade ahi tuna encrusted with sesame seeds sliced RAW over our home m Ade corn salsa

fried softshell crabs over rst corn salsa

$27.95Out of stock

3 local soft shell crabs breaded and fried to perfection over our home made cron salsa served with tartar sauce !@!!!!!!!

appetizers

baked mac,and cheese

$9.95

breaded Mac and cheese bites

$10.95

breaded baked Mac and cheese toped with boneless buffolw bites

buffalo wings

$11.95

on the bone mild sauce

buffolw tenders

$12.95

chicken finger app

$9.95

disco fries

$5.95

topped with. brown gravy and mozzarella cheese

greek fries

$6.95

with fetta oregano and lemon

Large Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95

Large Matza Ball Soup

$8.50

maple leaf nachos

$9.95

topped with jalapeños , tomatos, lettuce ,onion ,and grilled chicken. toped with our home made nacho cheese sauce

mozzarella sticks

$7.95

sampler platter

$13.95

chicken fingers, buffalo wings, onion rings, mozzarella sticks served with all dipping sauces

side French fries

$5.25

Side Mash Pot

$3.50

side waffle fries

$6.95

Small Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.25

Small Matza Ball Soup

$5.95

Soup Of Day (Call For Option)

$4.25

stuffed mushroom with crabmeat

$9.95

in lemon sauce

stuffed potato skins

$8.95

sweet potato fries

$5.95

breakfast

two eggs

$7.25

any style

two eggs with meat

$10.25

choice of ham, bacon,or sausage

meat omelette

$9.95

ham ,or bacon

meat omelette with cheese

$10.95

ham, or bacon choice of cheese amrican ,swill,mozz

western omelette

$10.95

inclues ham onion and pepper

spinach onion and feta omelette

$10.95

greek omelette

$10.95

tomatoe onion and feta cheese

one egg sandwich

$4.45

all egg sandwiches come on hard roll unless requested otherwise

one egg sandwich with meat

$6.45

bacon ,saus,ham

egg meat and cheese sandwich

$7.45

bacon , ham, saus. choice of cheese

side sausage

$4.95

side bacon

$3.95

pancakes

$8.95

3 buttermilk pancakes

chocolate chip pancakes

$9.95

banana walnut pancakes

$10.95

Nutella pancakes

$10.95

California Omelette

$8.95

challah french toast

$9.95

challah French toast deluxe

$10.95

includes bacon, sausage, ham, and single egg any style

old fashion French toast

$8.95

four pieces of white bread in our home made french toast batter

side turkey sausage

$4.50

side Taylor ham

$4.50

belgian waffle

$9.95

Nutella waffle with berries

$10.95

oreo waffle

$9.95

waffle deluxe

$11.95

includes bacon, sausage ,ham and single egg any style

side of home fries

$4.95

side of corn beef hash

$5.95

side of lox

$8.95

bagel all the way

$14.95

toasted bagel with lox , cream cheese ,tomato ,onion, and cucumbers

avocado toast

$6.95

served on multigrain toast

antigone avocado toast

$14.95

avocado toast topped with lox , goat cheese , and onion on multi grain toast

side avocado

$2.95

Doctors Choice Omelette Egg White

$10.95

additional add ons will be charged accordingly thanks

power house wrap

$12.95

wheat wrap , egg white, turkey bacon, and Swiss cheese served with fruit salad

Leo omelette

$11.95

lox and onion served with home fries or fruit salad

Mexican omelette

$10.95

peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeños ,avalado, and cheddar cheese.

side fruit salad

$4.95

lunch

greeksalad

$13.95

traditional greek salad with iceberg lettuce,feta,onions,olives,peppers,tomatos,grapeleaves topped with our house dressing

thai crunch salad

$11.95

shredded cabbage, cucumbers, lettuce, crispy noddels, almods roaseted sesame dressing

horio salad

$16.95

village greek salad topped with grilled shrimp( no let)

warm goat cheese salad

$12.95

mixed greens tossed with portobello mushrooms ,corn,avacado,tomatoes,red onion,topped in balsamic topped with warm fried goatchese

stuffed avocado

$15.95

tunasalad or chicken salad

mapleleaf cobb salad

$13.95

napa valley chicken salad

$10.95

scoop of chicken salad topped with cantaloupe avacado,grapes,served with toasted pita

vegetable panini

$10.95

assorted grilled vegtabels with pesto mayo and mozzarella served with waffel fries

cuban panini

$12.95

grilled ham,roasted pork,with swiss cheese,pickels mustard,served with waffel fries

paesano panini

$12.95

grilled chicken,portobella mush,rst peppers,mozzarella with pesto mayo, waffel fries

grilled chicken greek salad wrapper

$10.95

with grilled chicken

jumping jack wrapper

$10.95

spicy chicken with fresh spinach tomato red onion,chedder cheese,ranch dressing

chicken ceaser wrap

$10.95

chicken or tuna salad wrapper

$9.25

royal reuben sandwich

$9.95

choice of meat with sauerkruat melted swiss cheese on rye bread with ff

gyro sandwich DLX

$10.95

our fresh gyro sandwich with greek salad and ff served with tzatziki sauce

chicken souvlaki DLX

$11.95

grilled chicken served on toasted pita with greek salad and ff

tuna melt

$10.95

open face sandwich on grilled rye topped with tuna and american chesse served with ff

roasted turkey club

$11.95

with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff

grilled chicken club

$11.95

with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff

roast beef club

$11.95

with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff

cheese burger dlx

$12.95

choice of cheese

hamburger dlx

$12.00

texas burger DLX

$14.90

bacon,avacado,jalapeno,chedder chesse

mapleleaf burger DLX

$14.90

bacon,blue cheese,topped with onion rings

bourbon street burger

$14.90

smoked bacon, blackened cajun spice,grilled onion,chedder cheese

veggie burger DLX

$12.90

SERVED with sweet potato fries let,tom

turkey burger DLX

$12.90

SERVED WITH FF LET,TOM

crispy chicken sandwich DLX

$12.95

SERVED WITH FF LET,TOM

grilled chicken sandwich

$12.95

SERVED WITH FF LET,TOM

chipotle chicken sandwich

$13.95

Philly cheese steak sandwich

$12.95

served with regular ff

portabella burger dlx

$12.95

topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese, served with sweet pot fries ,and side of spicy mayo

grilled cheese sandwich

$6.95

BLT

$8.95

tukey sandwich

$7.95

entrees

please note additional add on or modifications will be charged thank you

NY STRIP STEAK DINNER

$24.95Out of stock

topped with sizzeled onions

chopped sirloin steak

$16.95

topped with grilled onions

twin grilled pork chops

$21.95

center cut pork chops

chicken parm

$13.95

served with linguni

shrimp parm

$19.95

served with linguni

eggplant parm

$10.95

served with linguni

stuffed sole

$18.95

stuffed with crabmeat topped in scampi sauce

broiled sole

$16.95

topped with a lemon white wine sauce

stuffed shrimp

$15.95

stuffed with crabmeat in scampi sauce

grilled salmon

$22.95

broiled salmon

$22.95

fried shrimp jumbo

$21.95

penne vodka

$12.95

chicken or shrimp

chicken marsala

$14.95

chicken francese

$14.95

shrimp fra diavolo

$21.95

over linguini

roasted half chicken

$14.95

over stuffing

broiled half chicken

$13.95

topped with scampi

baked meatloaf

$13.95

topped with mushroom gravy

fried sole

$17.95

served with french fries

drunkin chicken parm /chicken parm in vodka sauce

$18.95

kids menu

kids spaghetti meatball

$7.95

kids grilled cheese

$7.95

served with french fries

kids chicken finger

$9.25

served with french fries

kids hamburger

$8.95

served with french fries

beverages

large coffe

$2.50

fountain soda

$2.25

small coffee

$2.05

bottle drinks

$2.95

hot chocolate

$2.25

juice

$2.55

dessert

chocolate cake

$4.95

carrot cake

$4.95Out of stock

cheese cake

$4.95

let us cater your event

we would love to serve your super bowl party please call if you want any substations or order modified to your needs. orders must be in by feb 5, thank you

traditional wings 5-10 people

$45.00

traditional wings 11-16 people

$95.00

whole wheat pasta salad 11-16 people

$90.00

pasta salad tossed in our balsamic infused glaze with assorted vegetables. (11-16) people yum

assorted sandwich platter 8-10 people

$85.00

cold platter you can choose more then one prompt mix combo enjoy please in description box add your cheese mayo ext.... all sandwiches are served with lettuce and tomato. served with quart of coslaw and pickles

tray penne vodka 11-16 people

$95.00

includes trays of our house salad choice of dressing

KETO OPTIONS

breakfast keto burrito

$12.95

three organic eggs with burrata mozzarella, avocado,bacon,folded up omelette style topped with red pepper flakes and served with sour cream and chunky salsa

maple leaf keto salad

$14.95

spinach tossed with cucumbers, goat cheese ,onions and avocado topped with our fresh organic chicken salad topped with walnuts with balsamic dresssing

chicken fajita keto salad

$16.95

fresh romain lettuce tossed with tomatoes,cheddar cheese and avocado,topped withn fajita style chicken ,peppers ,onions and seasame seeds served with ranch

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

165 maplewood ave, maplewood, NJ 07040

Directions

Gallery
mapleleaf diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

St James's Gate Public House
orange star3.0 • 148
167 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Coda Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.1 • 898
177 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Grid Iron Waffle Shop
orange star3.5 • 264
12 S Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 207
25 Chatham Rd Short Hills, NJ 07078
View restaurantnext
Bonds Tavern
orange star4.0 • 261
643 Eagle Rock Ave West Orange, NJ 07052
View restaurantnext
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1 S Union Ave Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in maplewood

Ani Ramen House - Maplewood
orange star4.7 • 2,368
149 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Coda Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.1 • 898
177 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Cornbread - Maplewood
orange star4.2 • 694
1565 Springfield Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near maplewood
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston