mapleleaf diner
176 Reviews
$
165 maplewood ave
maplewood, NJ 07040
Popular Items
Daily Specials
breaded pork chop parmesan
pounded and breaded porch chop farm style served with linguine marinara
chicken and shrimp stir fry
sautéed chicken and shrimp and assorted stir fry vegetables finished in our stir fry sauce over rice
chicken diablo
Cajun chicken sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes mushrooms and finished in marsala wine sauce
Drunkin Chicken Parm
chicken parm in vodka sauce served with a side of penne vodka
FRESH CRAB CAKES
fresh imported crabmeat baked and served over our mustard sauce
general TSO'S chicken
chicken breast cut up and battered in out home made batter tossed in our home made general tso's sauce over rice and served with broccoli
gluten free cauliflower flat bread pizza
our gluten free cauliflower flat bread crust topped with arugula , tomatoes ,onions, goat cheese, and pesto aloe
NY Steak special
grilled topped with blue cheese crumble and onion rings ,in a Demi glaze sauce.
odd couple
stuffed chicken breast with spinach and feta and a stuffed sole with crabmeat finished in scampi sauce with mash pot and broccoli
pistachio encrusted grouper
over roasted corn salsa
shrimp parm
six fresh 16/20 shrimp battered and toped with homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine marinara
Spanakopita
general tos chicken over rice and broccoli
battered fried chicken tossed in our home Made sweet and sour sauce over rice
stuffed Florida grouper
stuffed grouper with crabmeat finished in scampi sauce
Moussaka
Greek lasagna layers off eggplant zucchini chopped meat potatoes in a béchamel sauce
ahi tuna over roasted corn salsa
sushi grade ahi tuna encrusted with sesame seeds sliced RAW over our home m Ade corn salsa
fried softshell crabs over rst corn salsa
3 local soft shell crabs breaded and fried to perfection over our home made cron salsa served with tartar sauce !@!!!!!!!
appetizers
baked mac,and cheese
breaded Mac and cheese bites
breaded baked Mac and cheese toped with boneless buffolw bites
buffalo wings
on the bone mild sauce
buffolw tenders
chicken finger app
disco fries
topped with. brown gravy and mozzarella cheese
greek fries
with fetta oregano and lemon
Large Chicken Noodle Soup
Large Matza Ball Soup
maple leaf nachos
topped with jalapeños , tomatos, lettuce ,onion ,and grilled chicken. toped with our home made nacho cheese sauce
mozzarella sticks
sampler platter
chicken fingers, buffalo wings, onion rings, mozzarella sticks served with all dipping sauces
side French fries
Side Mash Pot
side waffle fries
Small Chicken Noodle Soup
Small Matza Ball Soup
Soup Of Day (Call For Option)
stuffed mushroom with crabmeat
in lemon sauce
stuffed potato skins
sweet potato fries
breakfast
two eggs
any style
two eggs with meat
choice of ham, bacon,or sausage
meat omelette
ham ,or bacon
meat omelette with cheese
ham, or bacon choice of cheese amrican ,swill,mozz
western omelette
inclues ham onion and pepper
spinach onion and feta omelette
greek omelette
tomatoe onion and feta cheese
one egg sandwich
all egg sandwiches come on hard roll unless requested otherwise
one egg sandwich with meat
bacon ,saus,ham
egg meat and cheese sandwich
bacon , ham, saus. choice of cheese
side sausage
side bacon
pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes
chocolate chip pancakes
banana walnut pancakes
Nutella pancakes
California Omelette
challah french toast
challah French toast deluxe
includes bacon, sausage, ham, and single egg any style
old fashion French toast
four pieces of white bread in our home made french toast batter
side turkey sausage
side Taylor ham
belgian waffle
Nutella waffle with berries
oreo waffle
waffle deluxe
includes bacon, sausage ,ham and single egg any style
side of home fries
side of corn beef hash
side of lox
bagel all the way
toasted bagel with lox , cream cheese ,tomato ,onion, and cucumbers
avocado toast
served on multigrain toast
antigone avocado toast
avocado toast topped with lox , goat cheese , and onion on multi grain toast
side avocado
Doctors Choice Omelette Egg White
additional add ons will be charged accordingly thanks
power house wrap
wheat wrap , egg white, turkey bacon, and Swiss cheese served with fruit salad
Leo omelette
lox and onion served with home fries or fruit salad
Mexican omelette
peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeños ,avalado, and cheddar cheese.
side fruit salad
lunch
greeksalad
traditional greek salad with iceberg lettuce,feta,onions,olives,peppers,tomatos,grapeleaves topped with our house dressing
thai crunch salad
shredded cabbage, cucumbers, lettuce, crispy noddels, almods roaseted sesame dressing
horio salad
village greek salad topped with grilled shrimp( no let)
warm goat cheese salad
mixed greens tossed with portobello mushrooms ,corn,avacado,tomatoes,red onion,topped in balsamic topped with warm fried goatchese
stuffed avocado
tunasalad or chicken salad
mapleleaf cobb salad
napa valley chicken salad
scoop of chicken salad topped with cantaloupe avacado,grapes,served with toasted pita
vegetable panini
assorted grilled vegtabels with pesto mayo and mozzarella served with waffel fries
cuban panini
grilled ham,roasted pork,with swiss cheese,pickels mustard,served with waffel fries
paesano panini
grilled chicken,portobella mush,rst peppers,mozzarella with pesto mayo, waffel fries
grilled chicken greek salad wrapper
with grilled chicken
jumping jack wrapper
spicy chicken with fresh spinach tomato red onion,chedder cheese,ranch dressing
chicken ceaser wrap
chicken or tuna salad wrapper
royal reuben sandwich
choice of meat with sauerkruat melted swiss cheese on rye bread with ff
gyro sandwich DLX
our fresh gyro sandwich with greek salad and ff served with tzatziki sauce
chicken souvlaki DLX
grilled chicken served on toasted pita with greek salad and ff
tuna melt
open face sandwich on grilled rye topped with tuna and american chesse served with ff
roasted turkey club
with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff
grilled chicken club
with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff
roast beef club
with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff
cheese burger dlx
choice of cheese
hamburger dlx
texas burger DLX
bacon,avacado,jalapeno,chedder chesse
mapleleaf burger DLX
bacon,blue cheese,topped with onion rings
bourbon street burger
smoked bacon, blackened cajun spice,grilled onion,chedder cheese
veggie burger DLX
SERVED with sweet potato fries let,tom
turkey burger DLX
SERVED WITH FF LET,TOM
crispy chicken sandwich DLX
SERVED WITH FF LET,TOM
grilled chicken sandwich
SERVED WITH FF LET,TOM
chipotle chicken sandwich
Philly cheese steak sandwich
served with regular ff
portabella burger dlx
topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese, served with sweet pot fries ,and side of spicy mayo
grilled cheese sandwich
BLT
tukey sandwich
entrees
NY STRIP STEAK DINNER
topped with sizzeled onions
chopped sirloin steak
topped with grilled onions
twin grilled pork chops
center cut pork chops
chicken parm
served with linguni
shrimp parm
served with linguni
eggplant parm
served with linguni
stuffed sole
stuffed with crabmeat topped in scampi sauce
broiled sole
topped with a lemon white wine sauce
stuffed shrimp
stuffed with crabmeat in scampi sauce
grilled salmon
broiled salmon
fried shrimp jumbo
penne vodka
chicken or shrimp
chicken marsala
chicken francese
shrimp fra diavolo
over linguini
roasted half chicken
over stuffing
broiled half chicken
topped with scampi
baked meatloaf
topped with mushroom gravy
fried sole
served with french fries
drunkin chicken parm /chicken parm in vodka sauce
kids menu
beverages
let us cater your event
traditional wings 5-10 people
traditional wings 11-16 people
whole wheat pasta salad 11-16 people
pasta salad tossed in our balsamic infused glaze with assorted vegetables. (11-16) people yum
assorted sandwich platter 8-10 people
cold platter you can choose more then one prompt mix combo enjoy please in description box add your cheese mayo ext.... all sandwiches are served with lettuce and tomato. served with quart of coslaw and pickles
tray penne vodka 11-16 people
includes trays of our house salad choice of dressing
KETO OPTIONS
breakfast keto burrito
three organic eggs with burrata mozzarella, avocado,bacon,folded up omelette style topped with red pepper flakes and served with sour cream and chunky salsa
maple leaf keto salad
spinach tossed with cucumbers, goat cheese ,onions and avocado topped with our fresh organic chicken salad topped with walnuts with balsamic dresssing
chicken fajita keto salad
fresh romain lettuce tossed with tomatoes,cheddar cheese and avocado,topped withn fajita style chicken ,peppers ,onions and seasame seeds served with ranch
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
165 maplewood ave, maplewood, NJ 07040