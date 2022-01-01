Central Machine Works
Come in and enjoy!
4824 E. Cesar Chavez
Popular Items
Location
4824 E. Cesar Chavez
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
JNL BARBECUE
Come in and enjoy!
Wanderlust Wine Company
Come in and enjoy!
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
German Brewery & Biergarten with Bavarian Specialties and Texas Smoked Meats.
Sawyer & Co
Our traditional Southern Diner offers a full bar and breakfast, lunch & dinner menu choices inspired from the best kitchens between East Austin and New Orleans with a free side of Texas Hospitality.