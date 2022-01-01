Go
Toast

Juniper

Northern Italian food prepared in Austin, Texas using local ranchers and farmers and sourcing thoughtful Italian components. All pastas are made in house and we feature a mostly Italian wine list with a full bar and cocktail list.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST • $$

Avg 4.6 (2657 reviews)

Popular Items

Housemade Foccacia Bread$5.00
4 thick slices of our house-made Foccacia bread. Goes great with everything!
Slow Roasted Porchetta$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
Little Gem Lettuce$11.00
Fresh Baby Gem Romaine tossed with Honey Shallot Vinaigrette, crispy shallots, and baked Parmesan crisps. Vegetarian option, and can be modified Gluten Free.
Cacio e Pepe$21.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN AND DAIRY:
Classic spaghetti noodles with Pecorino cream sauce finished with Texas Olive Oil and cracked black peppercorn.
Juniper Lasagna$25.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN AND CANNOT BE MODIFIED!
Juniper baked lasagna with pork bolognese, melted cheese and crispy edges!
Family Meal$80.00
A Family Style meal will feed family of four with leftovers. These can be served "ready to eat" (HOT) or "eat it later" (CHILLED). Comes with a round of Foccaica, your choice of salad and either meat or vegetable lasagna, with broccolini and Barton Springs Mill polenta on the side. Tiramisu is also included for dessert! Let us know if you want us to serve it with flatware. You can indicate how many in the comments section.
Rigatoni$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
Roasted Broccolini$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
Pappardelle$26.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN! CANNOT BE MODIFIED.
Housemade Egg noodles served with shortrib ragu and finished with fresh horseradish shaved on top.
Pork Meatballs$12.00
CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE!!
3 Pork Meatballs served with housemade red sauce, pecorino cheese and finished with fresh basil and parsley.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

No reviews yet

We know it can be hard to find food that is healthy, convenient AND delicious. At Bento Picnic, we follow the Japanese philosophy of using 5 colors, 5 tastes, and 5 techniques in all of our bento boxes. This is our secret to creating meals that are the perfect balance of healthy and delicious. We love providing you with balanced meals that give you the energy to conquer your day!

Sushi | Bar ATX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston