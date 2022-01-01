A Family Style meal will feed family of four with leftovers. These can be served "ready to eat" (HOT) or "eat it later" (CHILLED). Comes with a round of Foccaica, your choice of salad and either meat or vegetable lasagna, with broccolini and Barton Springs Mill polenta on the side. Tiramisu is also included for dessert! Let us know if you want us to serve it with flatware. You can indicate how many in the comments section.

