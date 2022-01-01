Go
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez • $$$

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Deviled Eggs$7.00
Pickled Vegetables & House Hot Sauce (V)
Strawberry Cake$9.00
Limit 2 per order
Chicken Fried Steak$24.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Arugula Salad & Black Pepper Gravy
CHEESEBURGER & FRIES$13.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Salmon$26.00
Potato Pave, Grilled Napa Cabbage, Peanut Romesco (GF)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
BBQ Meatloaf$23.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Smoked Carrots, Caramelized Onions & House BBQ (GF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3235 East Cesar Chavez

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

