Go
Toast

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1511 E 6th St • $

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)

Popular Items

Cisco's Special$16.00
Kids Enchilada Plate$6.00
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
Basket of Biscuits$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1511 E 6th St

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Latchkey

No reviews yet

It's a bar... and a day care center for adults!

Easy Tiger

No reviews yet

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

No reviews yet

Enjoy and Be Stoked!

Cape Bottle Room

No reviews yet

Bottle Shop and Wine Tasting Room

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston