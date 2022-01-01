Go
Cobra Burger

YOI it's an fkn burger!

400 N. 27th Street

Popular Items

Old Bayo Burg$16.00
Patty's, cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickles and Old Bayo. You're welcome Maryland.
Big Baby Butter Burger
BEEF PATTIES FRIED IN BUTTER W/ CHZ, COBRA DILLS, MINCED SWEET ONION, KETCHUP + MUSTARD ON A POTATO BUN. (EXTRA BABY STYLE MEANS JUST MEAT, CHZ AND FRIKIN BUN)
Spawn Ranch Burger$16.00
Beef patty's, bacon, smoked tomato jam, buttermilk ranch, shredduce and cheddar chz on a potato bun.
Sauces, Pickles, Etc.
Clawdette$10.00
ONE PATTY, CHZ, POTATO BUN, PICKLE IF YA WANT.
Garter Snake$13.00
DEEP FRIED GRIT AND CHICKPEA PATTY MADE IN HOUSE, SMOKED TOMATO JAM, SHIITAKE BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, CHZ OR VEGAN CHEDDAH, ON A PANDESAL.
The Gang Does A Monosodium Glutamate Burger
Yeah man this one has MSG all up in it!
Patty's, chz, MSG, soy pickled shiitake mushrooms, runny Sylvanaqua Farms egg, spicy fish sauce mayo, green onion on a potato bun.
Cobra Burger
BEEF PATTIES, CHZ, COBRA SAUCE, COBRA PICKLES, PICKLED BABY RED ONION, SHREDDUCE ON A POTATO BUN.
The Ohio Burger
BEEF PATTIES, CHZ, COBRA DILLS, TARTAR SAUCE, AND SHREDDUCE ON A POTATO BUN.
ACAB
BEEF PATTIES, BACON, CHZ, KETCHUP & DUKES MAYO ON A POTATO BUN.
Richmond VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
