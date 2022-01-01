Go
Toast

The Commodore DC

Dupont Circle's Premier 5-Star Dive Bar. We have elevated craft handhelds, flatbreads, meat platters, and shareable apps.

BBQ

1636 17th St NW • $$

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Squirrel Kicker$16.50
2 Patties, Smoked Gouda, Onion Jam, Bourbon Mayo, Potato Bun
Really Good Fries$6.50
Large order of house cut seasoned fries
Brother Phil's Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved Ribeye, Carmelized Onion, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Green Chili, Chipotle Mayo, Bahn Mi bun
Alright Already$16.50
Impossible PAtty, Avocado, Mezcal Vin, Pickled Onion Salad, Cilantro, Sourdough
RJ Macready$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Bacon, LTO, Potato Bun
Buff Chick$16.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Spicy House Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Bun
Tots$6.50
Large order of seasoned tots
Le Flama Blanca$16.50
2 Patties, Sharp Cheddar Mornay, Fried Garlic, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cilantro, Potato Bun
Schlogan Burger$16.00
2 Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon Bits, HMS, B&B Pickles, Sesame Bun
Mozz Sticks$10.00
Beer Battered & Fried Mozzarella Tossed in Garlic Oil & Cotija, Side of House Marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

1636 17th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

All Day by Kramers

No reviews yet

All Day by Kramers features a new menu created by a James Beard award winning chef. It is largely inspired by modern American cuisine touches of French influence. The dining space has also been refreshed with plants and bookish murals, sitting within the Kramers bookstore. Please see our homepage to read our social distanced dining guidelines. We also have a patio and additional outdoor seating with tents.

Bar & Lounge 54

No reviews yet

Vietnamese Cuisine, Bar and Lounge

Zeleno DC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iron Gate

No reviews yet

A native of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Chef Anthony Chittum has earned a reputation not only for his cooking, but also for his commitment to sourcing from a network of local farmers, watermen & food artisans. Chittum and his team draw inspiration from the cuisines of Greece, Sicily, Sardinia & Southern Italy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston