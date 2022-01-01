Go
Copita

Copita:
A small glass traditionally used in southern Spain for Sherry.
A small clay cup traditionally used in southern Mexico for Mezcal.
A small restaurant in the southeastern corner of Mount Desert Island.

102 Main Street

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Steak$46.00
14oz ribeye crusted in black pepper, basted with savory herbs, served with grilled asparagus, rosemary & fingerling potatoes topped with flaky Maine sea salt and truffle oil, finished with red wine demi-glace and marrow butter.
Muhammara Lamb Chops$22.00
Muhammara lamb chops, marinated cucumber strings, served over local yogurt with dill pollen, pomegranate molasses.
Green Salad$13.00
New England sourced produce and house vinaigrette
Lobster Caldoso$44.00
Fresh picked Maine lobster butter poached, served over Italian farro grains with a sauce made of San Marzano tomato, shell stock, saffron, white wine, spicy calabrian peppers, red bell peppers, topped with basil and parsley gremolata and crispy fried shallots.
Dark Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$10.00
Served with Kahlua and sea salt Caramel, candied hazelnuts, and a vanilla bean crème.
Greens$18.00
Local garden greens, pomegranate arils, cucumber nest, topped with feta crumbles and a pistachio dukkah, tossed in a preserved lemon and honey vinaigrette.
Halibut$38.00
Pan seared halibut filet with a truffle and cheese polenta, blistered shishito peppers and a caramelized shallot beurre blanc.
Pasta$32.00
Pistachio pesto pappardelle, made with local Genovese bail, Parmigiano-reggiano, Fiore olive oil, topped with a black pepper and roasted garlic crusted chicken breast.
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh picked lobster meat, warmed in brown butter, set in a brioche bun, topped with lemon herb aioli served with fried fingerling potatoes and kohlrabi slaw
Bruschetta$14.00
Tomato bruschetta with a basil and house ricotta spread served on crostini and finished with Maine sea salt
Northeast Harbor ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
