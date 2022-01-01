Copita
Copita:
A small glass traditionally used in southern Spain for Sherry.
A small clay cup traditionally used in southern Mexico for Mezcal.
A small restaurant in the southeastern corner of Mount Desert Island.
102 Main Street
Location
Northeast Harbor ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
