Go
Toast

The Old Oyster Factory

CRAB (Coastal Restaurants and Bars) offers our CRAB Club Rewards program, and traditional or ecard gift cards valid in all our restaurants.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

101 Marshland Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (5250 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

101 Marshland Road

Hilton Head Island SC

Sunday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Street Meet The American Tavern

No reviews yet

Locally owned and Operated! Sidewalk sandwiches from America's Favorite Street Corners. Home of the Cleveland Browns Backers. Come on in and enjoy!

Gusto Ristorante

No reviews yet

Northern Italian trattoria in the north end of Hilton Head Island. A friendly and attentive staff and delicious authentic cuisine await you. Come in and enjoy an evening with friends and family. We look forward to serve you. Ciao! 🇮🇹

Main Street Cafe & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!

Main Street Café and Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston