Go
Toast

Jamaica Joez

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

40 Folly Field Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (267 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

40 Folly Field Rd

Hilton Head SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coconutz Sportz Bar

No reviews yet

Local sports bar with great food, daily drink specials, happy hour 7 days a week from 4pm-7pm

Street Meet The American Tavern

No reviews yet

Locally owned and Operated! Sidewalk sandwiches from America's Favorite Street Corners. Home of the Cleveland Browns Backers. Come on in and enjoy!

Gusto Ristorante

No reviews yet

Northern Italian trattoria in the north end of Hilton Head Island. A friendly and attentive staff and delicious authentic cuisine await you. Come in and enjoy an evening with friends and family. We look forward to serve you. Ciao! 🇮🇹

Taste of Europe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston