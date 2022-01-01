Go
Toast

Street Meet The American Tavern

Locally owned and Operated! Sidewalk sandwiches from America's Favorite Street Corners. Home of the Cleveland Browns Backers. Come on in and enjoy!

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

95 Mathews Dr D11 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.75
Pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce and onion rings. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Hot Pretzel$6.75
Large Soft Pretzel. Add Cheese Sauce or a side of Honey Mustard.
Elk Burger$16.00
Hand-pattied Elk burger on fresh bun. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.
House Burger$13.00
Hand-pattied burger on fresh bun. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.
Sprite$3.50
Soul Chicken Tender Basket$17.00
Four chicken tenders tossed in homemade chipolte ranch served with fries.
Kids Sundae$4.25
Scoop of vanilla or chocolate icecream with sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry.
Jerome Burger$17.75
Handpattied burger with bacon, red BBQ, sriracha, cheddar cheese and onion rings. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.
Shirley Temple$3.50
Arnold Palmer$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

95 Mathews Dr D11

Hilton Head Island SC

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gusto Ristorante

No reviews yet

Northern Italian trattoria in the north end of Hilton Head Island. A friendly and attentive staff and delicious authentic cuisine await you. Come in and enjoy an evening with friends and family. We look forward to serve you. Ciao! 🇮🇹

Taste of Europe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Coconutz Sportz Bar

No reviews yet

Local sports bar with great food, daily drink specials, happy hour 7 days a week from 4pm-7pm

Jamaica Joez

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston