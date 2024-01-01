Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ventura
  • /
  • CRΛVE -GELATO KOFI BAR- - 947 Schooner Drive 105
Consumer picView gallery

CRΛVE -GELATO KOFI BAR- - 947 Schooner Drive 105

Open today 7:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

Schooner Drive

Ventura, CA 93001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

Schooner Drive, Ventura CA 93001

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1510 Anchors Way Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood - 1583 Spinnaker Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1583 Spinnaker Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Brophy Bros. - Ventura -
orange starNo Reviews
1559 Spinnaker Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) - Ventura
orange starNo Reviews
4020 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Ruffhouse @ Ventura Music Hall - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1888 East Thompson Boulevard Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventura

WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
orange star4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ventura

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CRΛVE -GELATO KOFI BAR- - 947 Schooner Drive 105

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston