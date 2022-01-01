Crescent Bakery & Cafe
Currently Carry-Out Only.
404 Main St.
Popular Items
Location
404 Main St.
Frankfort MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
Come and Enjoy!
L'chayim Delicatessen
Come in and enjoy!
Stormcloud Brewing Company
Please pick up orders from the host stand inside the front door.
Current pub take-out hours: Stormcloudbrewing.com/togo
Vita Bella Italian Market
Come in and enjoy!