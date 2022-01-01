Go
Toast

Crescent Bakery & Cafe

Currently Carry-Out Only.

404 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boston Cream$2.50
Filled with our homemade custard!
Chocolate Cake$1.50
Glazed Raised$1.40
Cinnamon Sugar Raised$1.40
Glazed Crescent$1.40
Avocado, Egg & Cheese$7.95
Scrambled Egg, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Rustic Roll$1.25
Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.95
Scrambled Egg, Sausage Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.95
Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Chocolate Raised$1.50
See full menu

Location

404 Main St.

Frankfort MI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come and Enjoy!

L'chayim Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stormcloud Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Please pick up orders from the host stand inside the front door.
Current pub take-out hours: Stormcloudbrewing.com/togo

Vita Bella Italian Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston