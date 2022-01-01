Go
Crosskeys Tavern image
Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches

Crosskeys Tavern

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

19 East Main St.

Chillicothe, OH 45601

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

19 East Main St., Chillicothe OH 45601

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Fifty West

No reviews yet

Fifty West Brewing Company presents the 50W Burger Bar located at 1 North Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio.
Shakes, Burgers, Fries, Rootbeer, Beer, Family.

Hometown Hibachi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7 Miles Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Old school wood and fire only competition worthy barbecue everyday!

Gustavos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crosskeys Tavern

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston