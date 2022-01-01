Go
Crust Pizza Co

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

30129 Rock Creek Drive #500

Popular Items

-Build Your Own
Start with the sauce, add the cheese customize your Meats & Veggies.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
HOUSE SALAD$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Boneless Wings$8.00
CEASAR SALAD$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
-CHEESE PIZZA
Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella
Kids Pizza$6.00
6" 3-Topping Pizza
-CARL'S KING
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
-BIG DON'S
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
-PEPPERONI PIZZA
Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Pepperoni.
Location

30129 Rock Creek Drive #500

Kingwood TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
