Go
Consumer pic
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Crust & Craft McDonough

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

161 Reviews

$$

15 Keys Ferry St

McDonough, GA 30253

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Under 10 & Over 70$7.00
Big Kev$17.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella, red onion and ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, scallions, and chili flakes.
C&C Wings$14.00
Choice of : buffalo or parmesan
Dynamite Shrimp$16.00
fried popcorn shrimp, sweet thai chili,
boom boom sauce and panko breadcrumbs
topped with scallions and a ranch drizzle
MARGHERITA$14.00
Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and oregano topped with fried basil.
Pepperoni Purist$14.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, and more pepperoni.
Your Way$12.00
Just lotta cheese pizza. Chat with your server for available toppings.
McDoDoughs$8.00
Cheesy dough knots in garlic sauce with red sauce for dipping
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

15 Keys Ferry St, McDonough GA 30253

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Queen Bee Coffee Company

No reviews yet

local, small batch coffee roaster & cafe where coffee is delicious, food is hand-crafted & relationships drive all we do... come sit a spell with us.

Buzzy Fields Filling Station

No reviews yet

From a dilapidated 100+ year old bus station / gas station to the fanciest picnic food you've ever experienced, come connect with your community just like in days gone by. We want you to savor your time here. Relax. Laugh with friends. Bring your kids and dogs. Enjoy the fresh air. Make memories
We’ll do our part by making the food
unforgettable- the rest is up to you.

Holy Smokes BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie

No reviews yet

Stay Positive and Love your Life!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Crust & Craft McDonough

orange star4.5 • 161 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston