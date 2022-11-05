Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

The Social Goat Tavern

9 Reviews

$$$

1115 Church St. SE

Covington, GA 30014

Popular Items

Skirt Steak Taco

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla Chips, Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Queso, Fresh Pico, Cilantro Lime Cream

Cheese Bites

$10.00

Marinara, Vinny's Sauce

Duo Dip

$8.00

Tortilla Chips, House Made Queso and Salsa

Bruschetta

$11.00

Toasted Baguette, Pesto, Goat Cheese, Roasted Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Glaze

Peel & Eat

$15.00

1/2 lb with Cocktail Sauce

Pretzel

$8.00

Pretzel with Sea Salt, Queso

Wings & Fries

$14.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili

Hummus

$7.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Pita Bread

Wicked Goat Fries

$9.00

Seasoned Fries, Wicked Pimento, Bacon Onion Jam

Gameday BBQ Nachos

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Crouton

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Crouton

Burgers

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Pickle- One Side Choice

Basic Build

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Swiss, Caramelized Onion, Sautéed Mushrooms, Aioli

Smokehouse

$15.00

Swiss, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Crispy Onion

Social Goat

$15.00

Wicked Pimento, Bacon Onion Jam

Early Bird

$17.00

Cheddar, Fried Egg*, Crispy Onion, Sriracha Mayo

Mains

One Side Choice - Unless Otherwise Specified

Buffalo Mac N' Cheese

House Made Mac N' Cheese, Fried Chicken, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Drizzle, Green Onion (No Side)

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$14.00

Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Banana Peppers

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slow Smoked Pork, House Made BBQ, Slaw, Pickle

Cuban

$14.00

Swiss, Mojo Pork, Ham, Mustard, Pickle

Po Boy

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fresh & Hand Breaded, Choice of Sauce

Fish N' Chips

$21.00

Beer Battered Grouper, Fries, Tarter

Vinny's Fried Chicken

$15.00

Vinny's: Swiss, Slaw, Vinny's Sauce

Loaded Mac Chicken Sand

$15.00

Mac N' Cheese, Chipotle Mayo

Basic Fried Chicken Sand

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Traditional Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Bruschetta Grilled Chicken

$15.00

House Made Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle

Garlic Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Linguini with Peas & Roasted Red Pepper

Garlic Alfredo Pasta - No Protein

$12.00

Philly Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved Ribeye, Swiss Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Tacos

Three Tacos with Mini Chips, Salsa, Queso. No Mix and Match

Sesame Ribeye Taco

$13.00

Secret Sriracha Soy Sauce, Sesame Seed, Cilantro, White Onion

Fried Grouper Taco

$14.00

Slaw, Cilantro Lime Cream

Philly Cheesesteak Taco

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye, Queso, Peppers & Onions

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$11.00

Fried Chicken, Ranch, Celery

Pulled Pork Taco

$11.00

Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onion

Skirt Steak Taco

$13.00

Chargrilled Steak, Queso, Pico

Fried Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Slaw, Sriracha Mayo

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Slaw, Sriracha Mayo

Baja Taco

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp, Baja Sauce, Pico

BBQ Nacho Taco

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Pico, Queso, BBQ & Cilantro Lime Cream

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Chargrilled Chicken, Queso, Pico

Gyro Taco

$12.00

Seasoned Lamb, House Made Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato

Veggie Taco

$13.00

Squash, Zucchini, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño, topped with Queso and Pico

Taco Platter

$32.00

Platter of 9 tacos with Tortilla Chips, Salsa, and Queso (Flavors come in trios)

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$10.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Kids Menu

One Side Choice

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fresh and Hand Breaded with Choice of Sauce

Kid Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

House Made Blend of Creamy Cheeses, Tender Pasta

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic Bread with Velveeta

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Battered and Fried with Choice of Sauce

Dessert

Classic Cheesecake

$8.00

New York Style Cheesecake, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Torte Cake

$8.00

Rich Chocolate, Chocolate Sauce, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

Traditional Funnel Cake Fries, Powdered Sugar

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Three Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Cheesecake

$9.00

Gluten Free Menu

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$15.00

1/2lb with Cocktail Sauce

Hummus

$8.00

Red Roasted Pepper with Veggies

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan

Basic Build Burger

$12.00

Cheddar, Served as a Lettuce Wrap with Vegetable Medley

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Swiss, Caramelized Onion, Sautéed Mushroom, Aioli, Served as a Lettuce Wrap with Vegetable Medley

Social Goat Burger

$15.00

Wicked Pimento, Bacon Onion Jam, Served as a Lettuce Wrap with Vegetable Medley

Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bruschetta

$13.00

Goat Cheese, House Made Pesto, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Served as a Lettuce Wrap with Vegetable Medley

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich - Traditional

$13.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Served as a Lettuce Wrap with Vegetable Medley

Street Tacos - Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Chargrilled Chicken, Queso, Pico, Served with Corn Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps & Vegetable Medley

Street Tacos - Skirt Steak

$13.00

Chargrilled Steak, Queso, Pico, Served with Corn Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps & Vegetable Medley

Street Tacos - Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye, Queso, Peppers, Onions, Served with Corn Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps & Vegetable Medley

Street Tacos - Veggie

$13.00

Squash, Zucchini, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño, Topped with Queso and Pico, Served with Corn Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps & Vegetable Medley

Gluten Free Pulled Pork Taco

$11.00

Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Picked Onion, Served with Corn Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps & Vegetable Medley

Gluten Free BBQ Nacho Taco

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Pico, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro Lime Cream, Served with Corn Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps & Vegetable Medley

Chocolate Torte

$8.00
Banner pic
BG pic
The Social Goat Tavern image

Map
