Cucina Rustica
Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce, and sustainably raised meats. Open at 5pm, closed Tues/Wed
7000 Highway 179 STE 126A • $$
Location
7000 Highway 179 STE 126A
Sedona AZ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
