Cucina Rustica

Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce, and sustainably raised meats. Open at 5pm, closed Tues/Wed

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A

Brutus Cesare$12.00
Delicately Spiced Lemon-Caper Dressing tossed with Organic Romaine, Shaved Parmesan & Garlic Croutons | With Grilled Lemon
House focaccia$6.00
Made daily with dipping oil
Garganelli Bolognese$24.00
Artisan style garganelli pasta with our classic Florentine-style meat sauce finished with Parmesan dust.
Bruschetta$12.00
Kids Pasta$8.00
Penne, Linguine, or Angel Hair with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Butter
Gnocchi Della Nonna$24.00
with prosciutto, baby green peas in a delicate Alfredo sauce, a true Italian classic
Tiramisu$12.00
Kailua Espresso-Soaked Lady Fingers layered with Creamy Mascarpone filling
Lisa's Luscious Lasagna$25.00
Classic lasagna layered with house-made bolognese sauce, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan
Pollo Parmigiana$26.00
An Equally Tantalizing Favorite ~ Filet of chicken sautéed and finished with our signature marinara & mozzarella, accompanied by capellini pomodoro
Melanzane Parmigiana$26.00
Our unique version of eggplant Parmesan delicately layered with our signature marinara & mozzarella, accompanied by capellini pomodoro
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A

Sedona AZ

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
