Curio Bar
Curio is a bar and restaurant that honors all things unconventional. Located next to The Chapel, the Mission’s most prominent performance venue, the space brings together some of life’s greatest pleasures – well-crafted cocktails, delicious food, and live music. Chef Mario Tolentino’s regional American menu features shareable low country classics, prepared with Californian farm-to-table values. At the heart of Curio is the bar, where seasoned mixologist, Darren Crawford, creates unique, culturally-infused cocktails. The eclectic space draws inspiration from the building’s past as a mortuary, exploring the mysterious themes of life and time.
775 Valencia Street
Location
775 Valencia Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kitava
Mission-driven restaurant serving healthy food everyone can enjoy.
El Capricho
Come in and enjoy!
Lupulandia Brewing
Bienvenidos! Please order at the counter when you're ready. And don't forget your mask.
Limon - Catering
For orders outside stated business hours, please contact restaurant directly at 415-821-2134 for availability.
Cancellations for a full refund can be made before 5:00 pm the day before a scheduled order. If a cancellation is made AFTER 5:00 pm before a scheduled order then we can make a refund of up to 50% of the total order.
If the cancellation is made at 12:00 am (or after) the day of your scheduled order, Limon Rotisserie reserves the right to charge your credit card up to 100% of the total order.
Please submit to us in writing by email any cancellations to catering@limonsf.com.