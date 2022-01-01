Go
Toast

Cuvee Wine and Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

116 Rue Angelique

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp & Grits$21.00
See full menu

Location

116 Rue Angelique

Thibodaux LA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:02 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grady V’s

No reviews yet

Grady V’s open to the public at The Bayou Country Club

Flanagan's Creative Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malt & Burger

No reviews yet

Burgers, shakes, malts, sundaes.....

Alumni Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston