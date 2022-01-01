D'Amanda's

Go
Pizzas, burgers, salads, and more! We have something for everyone!

25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6

Popular Items

Sampler Platter$13.50
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, & handcut fries
Poutine$6.95
Hand cut fries topped with shredded cheese and gravy
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.95
1/3lb Fresh not frozen with your choice of cheese and served with hand cut fries
French Fries$3.95
Hand cut fries tossed in garlic pepper seasoning or salt & vinegar
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
6 sticks served with marinara
Lemonade$1.85
Dough Boy$3.95
Fried dough topped with butter and choice of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or both
Chicken Tender Basket$7.50
Crispy boneless tenders served with handcut fries and a choice of sauce, 3pc or 5pc.
Quesadilla$5.95
Served with sour cream and salsa
10" cheese pizza$8.95

Location

25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6

Ellsworth ME

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Siam Sky

We are extremely pleased to welcome you to Siam Sky Thai cuisine.
With our first-class recipes, special ingredients, and Thai cooking experience of our chefs, we are highly confident that the Thai food we will serve you is truly authentic, we do not use MSG.

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

Come in and enjoy!

Wicked Munchies

Online Ordering with a Take-out window.

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Ellsworth, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

